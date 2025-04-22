Chanel Harris-Tavita in action during the Warriors' golden-point win over the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Photosport

Chanel Harris-Tavita in action during the Warriors' golden-point win over the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Photosport

Warriors five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita has opened up on his stint at hooker in the golden-point NRL victory over the Broncos at Mt Smart.

Halfback Luke Metcalf slotted a 50m penalty for the 20-18 win after Reece Walsh kicked the golden point restart dead on the full.

Injuries forced a reshuffled line-up, with Harris-Tavita shifting into dummy half after Wayde Egan moved to the bench for the first time this season.

Harris-Tavita told The Big League Podcast he was not a fan of the positional switch.

“Oh, hated it. [I] hate tackling. I’d rather tackle outside backs and back-rowers than Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.”