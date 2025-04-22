Advertisement
The Big League Podcast: Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita on switch to hooker for golden-point win

By &
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Chanel Harris-Tavita in action during the Warriors' golden-point win over the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Photosport

Warriors five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita has opened up on his stint at hooker in the golden-point NRL victory over the Broncos at Mt Smart.

Halfback Luke Metcalf slotted a 50m penalty for the 20-18 win after Reece Walsh kicked the golden point restart dead on the full.

Injuries forced a reshuffled line-up, with Harris-Tavita shifting into dummy half after Wayde Egan moved to the bench for the first time this season.

Harris-Tavita told The Big League Podcast he was not a fan of the positional switch.

“Oh, hated it. [I] hate tackling. I’d rather tackle outside backs and back-rowers than Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.”

However, Harris-Tavita said he was willing to do whatever it took to help his team win.

“Just happened that Webby [Andrew Webster] wanted to move me there so happy we got the result. It wasn’t that fun but when you’ve got good players around you, it makes it a bit easier.”

Egan had played every minute of the five games before the Broncos’ victory.

Their other options at hooker are Sam Healey and Freddy Lussick, who have both been playing reserve grade.

The Warriors sit fourth on the table after seven rounds with four wins and two losses.

They face the Newcastle Knights in Friday’s Anzac Day fixture in Christchurch.

