And rather than being nervous, with the game on the line, after Brisbane had rallied from 18-6 down with 15 minutes to play, Metcalf was excited.

“They’re the moments that you want to step up for,” said Metcalf. “They’re the moments that you dream of when you’re a kid and you go down the park. That’s something that I always used to talk to Shaun [Johnson] about.”

Luke Metcalf celebrates with Warriors fans. Photo / Photosport

After placing the ball, Metcalf took a few paces back, trying to clear his head, to focus on his technique, rather than the outcome, while an eerie silence settled over the 22,395 crowd inside Go Media Stadium.

But his strike was clean and true, sailing through the posts with plenty to spare. Metcalf imitated NBA star Damien Lillard in his celebration – chased by joyous teammates – as Brisbane counterpart Adam Reynolds watched on in admiration.

“Obviously there was a lot of pressure on him to execute at that time,” said Reynolds. “They had a big wind behind them, so I knew he had the distance. It was just the direction. He wasn’t hitting them too sweet, so it’s a brave call on his behalf to put his hand up and want to have the shot [but] he nailed it.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster agreed with that assessment.

“He had complete confidence in himself,” said Webster of Metcalf. “There were a couple of moments where he missed goals that he probably would have been worried about but he backed his work. He works hard at it and you get the rewards.”

Off the back of the match-winning kick against the Wests Tigers in round four, it was another big step forward for Metcalf, in only his sixth game in the No 7 jersey. It was also a big step for the team after the first-half demolition in Melbourne and with so much experience on the sideline, due to injuries.

The victory was built on hard work, tough defence and resilience.

The Warriors trailed early – then had to withstand significant pressure – before getting a foothold in the match with Leka Halasima’s 30th-minute try.

They dodged some bullets in the first half, with Brisbane coach Michael Maguire admitting his team hadn’t been particularly smart with their execution, before the Warriors took control after halftime as their attack started to look more threatening.

Three unanswered tries in 14 minutes to Ed Kosi, Metcalf and Marata Niukore meant most in the crowd were already celebrating victory before Brisbane’s unlikely comeback, sealed by Walsh’s try with six minutes to play.

Kurt Capewell of the Warriors threw a clutch pass to set up Luke Metcalf's try. Photo / Photosport

“It was momentum – the Broncos got it back,” said Metcalf. “They’re a good team - they won’t go down without a fight.”

Metcalf had two attempts at field goals in the final minutes – one charged down and one wide, under pressure, before the fateful moment at the start of golden point extra time.

Webster was thrilled with his team’s attitude and endeavour, along with the ability to adjust with a makeshift line-up.

“We deserved it,” said Webster. ”We made it hard, but I was really proud. We didn’t drop our bundle; three or four times we could have thrown the towel in, but we kept finding a way."

“We were the better team for long periods. We weren’t the smartest team but we were certainly the hungrier team to win and our actions showed that.”

Barnett added that the team had been fuelled to perform on old boys day, especially to pay tribute to the late Sonny Fai.

“We were playing for more than ourselves,” the captain said. “We needed to represent him and all our old boys well and we did that with a great defensive effort.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.