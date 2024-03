Big read: Inside the mind - and office - of Warriors coach Andrew Webster

Warriors coach Andrew Webster talking with Herald reporter Michael Burgess about the upcoming NRL season. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ahead of the Warriors 2024 NRL season, Michael Burgess sits down with coach Andrew Webster to discuss his coaching philosophy, counselling sessions in his office, fatherhood and Denzel Washington.

When a Warriors’ player walks into coach Andrew Webster’s office for a meeting, they have two options where to sit.

There’s a black leather sofa by the wall, or a chair beside a round white table. Webster who has a desk in the corner, with a view out to the carpark and the hill at the northern end of Mt Smart stadium, jokes that their choice is important.

“I have them all in here - that’s the counselling chair and that’s the football chair,” laughs Webster, pointing to the sofa first. “So if you sit on one you’re about football and if you sit there (the sofa) it’s counselling. I tell them when they walk in - which chair do you want to sit on? And they laugh and they go ‘I think I need that one today’. We laugh about it and then it is easier to talk about things.”

That small vignette tells you a lot about Webster, who across one season has become one of the most popular – and successful – coaches in Warriors’ history. It’s not just that he gets results but how. While he is technically very astute – after a long apprenticeship at all levels of the game – it’s his communication and human skills that have stood out.

“He understands people, takes time to get to know people,” says a senior Warriors staff member. “He is genuinely interested in who you are and what you are about.”

“It’s the same with the team. He gets to know them beyond the footballer. You have 30 blokes and it is all about connection. He is a real people person. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, what your walk of life is, he will connect with you…and that is a rare trait.”