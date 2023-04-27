Michael Burgess: Warriors’ ‘no excuses mentality’ the only path forward for club

Warriors coach Andrew Webster during a training session. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Warriors coach Andrew Webster’s insistence on a ‘no excuses’ mentality is the right path for the club.

No matter how bad or frustrating some refereeing decisions are in the NRL – especially costly ones - Webster has to take the high road.

It’s part of his long-term mission to rebuild the culture at the Auckland franchise, where blaming external factors just won’t wash.

That was best shown in the wake of Tuesday’s 30-22 loss in Melbourne, a painful defeat in so many ways.

While the Storm’s experience and overall quality proved the difference, the Warriors were on the wrong end of some decisive calls, especially with the non-referral to the bunker for Melbourne’s fourth try, despite strong evidence of a probable knock-on, before Nick Meaney dived over.

There was also the Dylan Walker sin-binning, when Nelson Asofa-Solomona seemed to have a free pass, especially in the second half.

One of the Warriors was pinged for a ‘facial’ but similar actions by Storm players – in almost every set – were unseen or overlooked while the failure to stop play as Tohu Harris limped off was truly bizarre.

But Webster was measured in his post-match assessment.

He questioned the Walker decision but generally refused to discuss – or analyse – any other controversial calls.

“We’ve got to own it,” said Webster, “They are moments that we have to be in charge of.”

While the fanbase was outraged by the Meaney try decision, Webster emphasised that Melbourne’s opportunity had come from two Warriors players colliding as they jumped for the bomb, then no one being there to clean up the loose ball.

As an episode, it was a perfect example of the shift Webster is trying to undertake.

There are good calls and bad calls, as well as injuries and travel and other factors, but the Warriors need to remain focused on what they can control, as hard as that is sometimes.

Warriors players react to conceding a try during the round eight Anzac Day NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on Tuesday April 25 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Morgan Hancock / www.photosport.nz

There have been times in the past, even in recent years, where the mindset of the squad went south.

Players started to believe that referees were against them and there was a view, even from within certain sectors of the club, that the Warriors always get a raw deal from NRL officials or the judiciary.

But fixating on that helps no one and as Webster said on Tuesday, the Warriors have to be good enough not leave their results to a refereeing call, if they want to become contenders.

And that is part of the puzzle. It’s generally accepted that the likes of the Storm, the Roosters, the Rabbitohs and the Eels get more leeway than the Warriors, Tigers or Titans on any given day. It’s part of being a big, successful club and having players who know how to win moments and influence referees.

It might not be fair but it’s the reality of professional sport.

It might mean that the Warriors need to work harder to win games – as happened on Tuesday when they barely got a call in the second half – but that is part of their journey, until they get closer to the summit.

Webster also knows that things ebb and flow, especially with the subjective nature of NRL refereeing.

The match-winning penalty in the epic comeback against Cronulla was debatable, while the Warriors benefitted from two generous captain’s challenges in their round seven win over the Cowboys at Mt Smart.

It also doesn’t help that the Warriors tend to get referees from the second tier.

The NRL have four or five whistlers a class above the rest, but they are usually assigned to the matches featuring the big Sydney teams or the Broncos.

For now, Webster and the Warriors will have to cop it sweet.

They can use official channels for any serious issues, but publicly there is no room for any Craig Bellamy/Trent Robinson/Wayne Bennett post-match tirades towards the referees, not least until the team establish themselves as a consistent force.