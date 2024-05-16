Top 10 beaut utes

This content was prepared by Innovate Online and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

This is another big year for utility vehicles from big name brands. It’s also worth checking out some of the new brands that combine the best of both European and Asian engineering, so let’s take a ride in 10 of the most outstanding utes of 2024.

GWM Cannon

The new pinnacle of the GWM ute range is the formidable Cannon . This rugged vehicle takes the reliable GWM ute dual cab platform and elevates it with key features that enhance off-road functionality and style. The Cannon boasts advanced 4WD features including 4WD low range to tackle tough off-road environments with ease

. With a robust 2.0L turbo-diesel engine mated to a ZF 8-speed transmission delivering 120kW and 400Nm , power meets precision for a thrilling drive.

The GWM Ute Cannon is ruggedly attractive on the outside and luxurious on the inside. Cannon is designed and engineered to tackle the toughest jobs and built smart with a full suite of comprehensive safety systems for the highest possible 5-star ANCAP safety rating. Features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. For work or play, Cannon deserves its place at the top of any new ute wishlist.

Isuzu D-MAX

The D-Max LS Double Cab Ute is a design and build that is said to combine hard work with pleasure. Available in 2WD or 4WD, the LS Double Cab is powered by Isuzu’s legendary 3-litre turbo diesel engine. Every D-Max, including the LS Double Cab, comes with Intelligent Driver Assistance System as standard. The Isuzu D-Max also has a 5-star ANCAP safety rating. Luxury features include Adaptive Cruise Control, dual-zone climate air-conditioning, rear parking sensors, tailgate assist and a 9-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster

The Grenadier Quartermaster is a serious off-roader built with 4X4 in mind. Testing was undertaken in sub-zero Lapland temperatures for weeks on end, with outstanding results reported after 1.8 million km. The Grenadier Quartermaster was then put through its 4x4 paces in the tough Australian outback, then overland in Namibia to push it to its limits. The result is an off-road vehicle worth serious consideration.

JAC T9

The turbo-diesel engine powered JAC T9 produces 125kW of power and 410Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with drive sent through a part-time four-wheel drive system. The JAC T9 measures in at 5330mm long, 1965mm wide, and 1920mm tall, with a 3110mm wheelbase and a 3500kg braked towing capacity.

Compared to a Ford Ranger Wildtrak, the JAC T9 is 40mm shorter, 47mm wider, and 36mm taller, with a 160mm shorter wheelbase. This is a futuristic ute which is said to have ‘all the bells and whistles’, including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, and tyre-pressure monitoring.

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep is a name synonymous with rugged off-road performance. The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Night Eagle lays claim to continuing the tradition, while also introducing state-of-the-art technology, advanced safety features and premium materials throughout. The black exterior and interior accents, such as the black three-piece Freedom Hard Top and premium black cloth trim seats, give the Gladiator Night Eagle serious appeal. Take a test drive.

Toyota Tundra

Billed as a workhorse by nature, powerhouse by design, the Toyota Tundra SUV is reported by Toyota to pair rugged capability with premium comfort and advanced technology. Tundra’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain generates endless opportunities, with an electrifying 437 horsepower and 583 lb/ft of torque. Whether towing a trailer or heading for a weekend escape, the Toyota Tundra towing capacity and max payload claims to make it happen with ease. Tundra’s Multi-Terrain Select has five different terrain modes to cover all New Zealand driving conditions.

RAM 2500

The next generation RAM 2500 Heavy Duty is the most powerful pickup in the segment, with a max braked towing capacity of up to 6942kg. This serious workhorse is powered by a Cummins I6 Turbo Diesel engine with impressive fuel consumption, according to RAM website specs. It has torque outputs of 276Kw/1152 Nm. RAM 2500 Heavy Duty also focuses on space, innovation, ride, and materials to keep ahead of the competition. Unrivalled power, superior towing capabilities, premium quality interiors, active safety airbag systems, and the award-winning Uconnect technology all contribute to what some say is the best RAM 2500 ever built.

Toyota Hilux

Bush, bach, building site, or all of the above? Wherever life might take you, the right vehicle will help you get there, and the Toyota Hilux SR5 is a smart ute for almost any occasion. It’s about more than just good looks – with the SR5 boasting beefed-up suspension, better stopping power, rear ventilated disc brakes, and a responsive steering wheel, according to Hilux. This latest Hilux Ute claims 10 per cent more power and torque, upgraded suspension for more responsive handling, bigger brakes, and impressive exterior and interior changes, plus it is said to offer great handling on steep inclines and gravel roads.

Mitsubishi Triton

The muscular Triton is easy to recognise as it powers down the highway. Triton is known for its toughness and the latest model is expected to be no exception, with a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes. The new Mitsubishi Triton is powered by an advanced, efficient 2.4L diesel engine, and 135kW of power and 437Nm of torque make work easy. The 6-speed automatic transmission means Triton gets the job done safely and comfortably.

Ford F-150

Whether you’re looking for the perfect work truck for your crew, tools and cargo, or you need a powerful weekend warrior with the endurance to handle all-terrain adventures, the Ford F-150 can do the job. The 2024 F-150 pickup delivers an astounding tow rating of up to 13,500lb and a 2445lb payload. That’s all the power needed to haul tools or a campervan. The Ford F-150 is described as a utility vehicle with all-terrain capability and reliable performance.

Additional models for New Zealand worth mentioning include Mazda BT-50, Nissan Navara, Holden Colorado, Volkswagen Amarok, LDV Utes, and Ford Ranger XLT.

