Brothers in arms: The footballing siblings who live, play and also got red-carded together

That includes during their run to qualification for New Zealand Football’s National League, where they will host Christchurch club Cashmere Technical FC in sixth-round action at Bluewater Stadium on Saturday.
Just as the duo have made their presence felt in action for the Bill Robertson-coached team, the brothers are also usually not far from the laughter around the team’s dressing room or in minivans on away-game road trips.
The Richards’ bond is multi-layered – including sharing a unit at Kennedy Park Resort – with Ethan saying one of the things he loved the most about his relationship with Kieran was a joint sense of humour.
He added that some of their teammates might not always see it that way.
“A lot of the players will say that we’re utter idiots, which is fair enough ... we are,” he said.
“But having that connection with him, through humour is the best part. It’s never a dull day in the Richards household with him.”
The Richards are one of three sets of brothers who have played for Napier City Rovers in 2024; also including the Hoyles and the Lacks.
A strong sense of brotherhood and commitment to each other goes right throughout the team – with that commitment on show during their dramatic 4-2 win against Wellington side Western Suburbs last Sunday in round five National League action.
English striker Jordan Annear was the man of the match. And that wasn’t just a reward for his two first-half goals.
Annear also went into goal for Napier City Rovers after goalkeeper William Tonning was sent off with 38 minutes remaining. He then displayed some heroics between the posts, pulling off a succession of saves that not only kept his side in front but also ensured they didn’t lose the crucial clash.
The bond between the Richards is unmistakable, with Ethan saying the pair were hugely protective of each other.
“100% ... that’s how brothers should be,” he said.
“We’re quite protective of each other. It’s always nice to know that you’re cared for; he will always have my back, same as I’ll have his.
“I don’t want to boost his ego, I don’t know if it’s wise, but he’s knowledgable,” Ethan added with a smile.
“He can be very helpful in day-to-day life, with both small and big problems and issues.”
The fact both are playing together – and now in the National League, the highest level of domestic football in New Zealand – is a sense of great pride to the brothers and their family.
Ethan said they had a positive relationship to linking with Napier City Rovers.
But moving to Napier had firmly cemented their bond.
“This year we’ve got even closer, more than I expected,” he said.
“I mean, we’re brothers, so we have our moments. We do get at each other, but the majority of the time, it is a very good relationship. And I think we’ve both benefited from living and being here together.
“I feel like if I wasn’t here with him, I might not still be here. You go through tough times together and having each other has been the best thing for myself. And I think me being here has been the best thing for him.”
The living arrangements and dressing room aren’t the only things the Richards have shared since signing with Napier City Rovers for 2024.