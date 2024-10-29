Brothers in arms: The footballing siblings who live, play and also got red-carded together

The Richards’ bond is multi-layered – including sharing a unit at Kennedy Park Resort – with Ethan saying one of the things he loved the most about his relationship with Kieran was a joint sense of humour.

He added that some of their teammates might not always see it that way.

“A lot of the players will say that we’re utter idiots, which is fair enough ... we are,” he said.

“We’re weirdos.

“But having that connection with him, through humour is the best part. It’s never a dull day in the Richards household with him.”

The Richards are one of three sets of brothers who have played for Napier City Rovers in 2024; also including the Hoyles and the Lacks.

Napier City Rovers midfielders and brothers Ethan, left, and Kieran Richards sideline at a team session at Park Island. Photo / Neil Reid

A strong sense of brotherhood and commitment to each other goes right throughout the team – with that commitment on show during their dramatic 4-2 win against Wellington side Western Suburbs last Sunday in round five National League action.

English striker Jordan Annear was the man of the match. And that wasn’t just a reward for his two first-half goals.

Annear also went into goal for Napier City Rovers after goalkeeper William Tonning was sent off with 38 minutes remaining. He then displayed some heroics between the posts, pulling off a succession of saves that not only kept his side in front but also ensured they didn’t lose the crucial clash.

The bond between the Richards is unmistakable, with Ethan saying the pair were hugely protective of each other.

“100% ... that’s how brothers should be,” he said.

“We’re quite protective of each other. It’s always nice to know that you’re cared for; he will always have my back, same as I’ll have his.

“I don’t want to boost his ego, I don’t know if it’s wise, but he’s knowledgable,” Ethan added with a smile.

Napier City Rovers midfielders and brothers Kieran, left, and Ethan Richards in their side's dressing room at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

“He can be very helpful in day-to-day life, with both small and big problems and issues.”

The fact both are playing together – and now in the National League, the highest level of domestic football in New Zealand – is a sense of great pride to the brothers and their family.

Ethan said they had a positive relationship to linking with Napier City Rovers.

But moving to Napier had firmly cemented their bond.

“This year we’ve got even closer, more than I expected,” he said.

Ethan Richards shares a two-bedroom unit and the Napier City Rovers dressing room with his brother. Photo / Neil Reid

“I mean, we’re brothers, so we have our moments. We do get at each other, but the majority of the time, it is a very good relationship. And I think we’ve both benefited from living and being here together.

“I feel like if I wasn’t here with him, I might not still be here. You go through tough times together and having each other has been the best thing for myself. And I think me being here has been the best thing for him.”

The living arrangements and dressing room aren’t the only things the Richards have shared since signing with Napier City Rovers for 2024.

They both ended their league debut for the club in identical fashion; being red-carded in the dying moments of the side’s Central League-opening 3-0 loss to Wellington Olympic.

Ethan was sent off 23 minutes after coming on from the reserves bench, after receiving two quick-fire yellow cards.

Brothers and Napier City Rovers team-mates Kieran, left, and Ethan Richards trudge back to the dressing rooms after being sent off in their side’s 3-0 loss to Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

Kieran had been shown a yellow card in the 13th minute, then was given a second yellow card for verbally abusing referee Mark Rule. He was later given a five-game suspension for what he said.

Ethan said he was “disappointed” in both himself and his brother.

“I was hoping [Kieran] wouldn’t get sent off as well because he’s a such great player and he missed out a lot of games because of it,” he said.

“There was a lot of sadness and I felt bad for both the players, coaching staff and also the supporters. They want us to be on the pitch and play well and, yeah, we kind of screwed it up.”

Both were spoken to by Robertson in the aftermath and told what was expected of them, and their teammates, discipline-wise.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle turns on the GPS unit of team mate Ethan Richards before a training session. Photo / Neil Reid

Ethan hasn’t been carded since.

“I obviously try to play my best, do my best and try not to give any cards away,” he said.

Away from football, the pair are both employed as teacher aides.

Ethan works at Napier Boys’ High School and said he found it “rewarding” helping students do well in the classroom.

“It’s very beneficial,” he said.

“It’s lovely to see ... kids ... put in the effort and want to do better. That part is really rewarding.”

The Richards brothers were readily made to feel at home after relocating to Napier.

Ethan said given the nature of the club, and the lifestyle he is living in Hawke’s Bay, he wanted to suit up for Napier City Rovers again in 2025.

Napier City Rovers teammates and friends Ethan Richards, left, and Benjamin Stanley share a laugh at training. Photo / Neil Reid

“I want to stay here at Rovers, it’s a great club,” he said.

“They make you feel loved and welcomed here, so I definitely do want to stay here. If I’m in New Zealand, this is the club I want to be at.”

Watch the Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode One: Back to Work

Episode Two: The Darkest Days

Episode Three: Skin Deep

Episode Four: Good as Gould

Episode Five: The Hard Yards

Episode Six: Leaving a Legacy

Episode Seven: Fun and Games

Episode Eight: Game Day

Episode Nine: The Great Dane

Episode 10: Back to Back

Episode 11: Long Road Back

Episode 12: Total Commitment

Episode 13: The Bravest Boy

Episode 14: Love of the Game

Episode 15: A Rapid Rise

Episode 16: Mixed Emotions

Episode 17: Cup Fever

Episode 18: 50-Year Love Affair

Episode 19: The Music Man

Episode 20: Sammy’s On Fire

Episode 21: A Burning Desire

Episode 22: Cup Heroics

Episode 23: The Captain

Episode 24: On The Road

Episode 25: A Heartbreaker

Episode 26: Oscar’s Big Chance

Episode 27: Fabulous Ferg

Episode 28: Bill and Ben’s Big Day

Episode 29: Better Than Before

Episode 30: The Ice Man

Episode 31: Sharp-shooter’s Return

Episode 32: Statement of Intent

Episode 33: Fronting Up

Episode 34: Video Nasty

Episode 35: To the Max

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.