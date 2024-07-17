“I loved having the opportunity, but at the start, I was definitely nervous and probably not ready,” he said.
“It’s a great honour to be captain of this team, it’s a privilege. It’s just something that I love doing. I love the responsibility, I love the way the lads look to me for help and advice and things in certain situations.”
Hoyle was aged around 21 when he started captaining the team.
Over the years he has grown into the role, and it is shown both on and off the football pitch.
For several seasons he has been one of Napier City Rovers’ most consistent performers.
A defender, he is constantly the man who cleans things up when his side is under the pump near their own penalty area. That includes exerting a strong – but controlled – physical presence when required.
Off the pitch, Hoyle is well-liked and respected by his teammates.
“I sort of see myself as sort of like a team dad,” he said.
“My main goal as captain has always been that everyone that comes to this club enjoys playing for this club and loves their time here. If it’s a week, if it’s two years, if it’s three years, if it’s the rest of their career, I just want people to come to this club and love playing for Napier City Rovers.”
He is firmly in the captaincy mould of someone who leads by his actions, rather than a stream of words.
“I’m always trying to give it everything,” he said. “And, hopefully, the other lads follow suit.”
But he’s also acutely aware of when it’s time to get vocal and “dig someone out”.
Not only do they form a close bond in the Napier City Rovers set-up, but their working week also sees them working side-by-side as a crew at Geary Painting, a company owned by former Rovers National League player David Geary.
Schofield was Hoyle’s foreman while the football captain completed his painting apprenticeship.
“Monday’s always a debrief from the weekend, definitely,” Hoyle said of workplace banter.
“We try and stay away from it [talking football] as much as we can, but we’re so passionate about it. Yeah, we have a class time at work.”