All the action as the Highlanders host the Crusaders in Dunedin.

Highlanders team to face the Crusaders

There have been plenty of changes made in the Highlanders’ starting XV this week, including a new-look loose trio.

Te Kamaka Howden (blindside flanker), Sean Withy (openside flanker) and Will Stodart (No 8) make up the back row this week, while other changes in the forwards come with Soane Vikena at hooker and Saula Mau at tighthead prop.

In the backline, Jonah Lowe starts on the left wing and Jake Te Hiwi starts at second five-eighths, which has led to Timoci Tavatavanawai moving out to the right wing.

On the bench, Josh Bartlett returns to provide cover at prop, with Nathan Hastie and Josh Whaanga also joining the matchday 23.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Soane Vikena, 3. Saula Mau, 4. Mitch Dunshea, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Te Kamaka Howden, 7, Sean Withy, 8. Will Stodart, 9. Folau Fakatava, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jonah Lowe, 12. Jake Te Hiwi, 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 14. Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Jack Taylor, 17. Josh Bartlett, 18. Saula Ma’u, 19. Oliver Haig, 20. Veveni Lasaqa, 21. Nathan Hastie, 22. Sam Gilbert, 23. Josh Whaanga.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Jona Nareki (knee), Daniel Lienert-Brown (foot), Tanielu Tele’a (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).

Crusaders team to face the Highlanders

A new-look Crusaders side will take on the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night, with several changes to the run-on XV.

George Bower joins the front row with Tamaiti Williams on the bench, Jamie Hannah starts at lock, while Xavier Saifoloi starts at blindside flanker. Ethan Blackadder has been ruled out with injury, so Tom Christie joins the squad at openside flanker.

In the backline, Macca Springer returns to the starting side on the left wing, Sevu Reece moves to the right, Chay Fihaki is on the bench, and Dallas McLeod comes in at centre.

On the bench, Tahlor Cahill provides cover at lock while Rivez Reihana replaces James O’Connor as cover at first five-eighths.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Xavier Saifoloi 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Macca Springer 12. David Havili (c) 13. Dallas McLeod 14. Sevu Reece 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Ioane Moananu, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Corey Kellow, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Rivez Reihana, 23. Chay Fihaki.

Unavailable: Ethan Blackadder (hamstring) George Bell (foot), Dom Gardiner (hamstring), Johnny Lee (calf), Lewis Ponini (calf), Braydon Ennor (hamstring), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season).