The Napier City Rovers player and assistant coach shapes as a key member of the squad which will face fellow top-four Central League side Miramar Rangers at Bluewater Stadium in Sunday’s fourth round clash of the knock-out competition.
Along with Central United, they have won the famous trophy five times.
University-Mount Wellington and Christchurch United have won it seven times.
They were widely tipped to win in 2015 – a match which would turn out to be Hoyle’s first grand final loss – after smashing all-comers in that year’s Central League; including setting a new record for points scored in a season.
But Eastern Suburbs denied them 2-1 in the final.
Hoyle was also part of the Eastern Suburbs team which lost to fellow Auckland club, Auckland City, 1-0 in the 2022 final.
“I still remember it. It still hurts,” Hoyle said.
“When Jimbo [James Hoyle] got over the line in 2019, when I wasn’t here at the club, I was super proud of him. But I want to feel that as well, I want to get a Chatham Cup before I finish.”
“To be a provincial team, located here in Napier, and to win as many cups as we have . . . they have no right,” Hoyle said of final wins over clubs from major centres.
“If you look at the other teams who have won lots of Chatham Cups, they’re from the big cities.
“We are that little dog that keeps on barking, keeps on fighting and has more than it should have in that clubrooms.”
Napier City Rovers go into Sunday’s match sitting in third spot in the Central League after their first 12 matches in the 18-round competition.
On Saturday they dispatched bottom-placed Stop Out 2-0 in Wellington.
That came on the back of a rampant second half the weekend before against Waterside Karori, with the Bill Robertson-coached team turning around a 1-0 deficit at the break to score seven unanswered goals in the final 45 minutes.
Napier City Rovers’ coaching staff and players have made no secret of their desire to go deep into this year’s Chatham Cup.
Qualifying for the 10-team National League is also a firm goal; with the side in a strong position after 12 rounds.
Four teams from Central League will qualify; the Wellington Phoenix Reserves are guaranteed a spot in their participation agreement, with the other places going to the top three finishing clubs.
Rovers are in third place on the league table. But they do have a match in hand over both first-placed Wellington Olympic and Western Suburbs, who are in second but on the same number of competition points as Napier City Rovers.
“The points table is very tight and we just have to focus on one game at a time,” Hoyle said.
“I know it’s a cliche, but it’s about that focus of how good are you week-to-week and keep trying to pick up results.”