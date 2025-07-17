Advertisement
Waiuku triple-fatal crash: Husband ‘overwhelmed’ by support, $30k raised for grieving families

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The three people killed in a crash in Waiuku yesterday are an adult and two children. Video / NZ Herald

A young mother killed in a triple-fatal crash in Waiuku with her daughter and niece was driving home after picking up the girls from school.

Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, her daughter Oneahi Vailea and niece Marly Tulua were killed when the car they were in crashed on Masters Rd on Tuesday

