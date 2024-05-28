Napier City Rovers seemed set for a huge Central League win against Western Suburbs, until an equaliser six minutes into added time. Video / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers have one of the best records in the 101-year-old Chatham Cup. On Sunday, they launch their campaign to try to add to five previous cup triumphs. Neil Reid reports.

Knockout football in one of New Zealand sport’s most famous competitions beckons for Napier City Rovers.

The Bill Robertson-coached team will kick off their Chatham Cup campaign – a competition they have won five times in their 51-year history – against Palmerston North Marist at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

The clash comes at the halfway stage of the 2024 Central League, with Napier City Rovers going unbeaten over the past eight matches, a streak that included seven successive wins.

The impressive run of results sees them in third spot after nine rounds of the league, with just goal difference separating them and second-placed Wellington-based club Western Suburbs.

And while both teams have 22 competition points, Napier City Rovers have played one less match; a fact which could be telling in the second half of the season.

The two sides – who trail leaders Wellington Olympic, who are on 24 points – battled out a 2-2 draw at Bluewater Stadium last Sunday.

Napier City Rovers looked set to record their eighth win in a row until Western Suburbs’ 96th-minute equaliser.

Robertson had “mixed emotions” after the match; while impressed by what his team had shown in the first half of the season, it was gutting to have not won last Sunday.

Napier City Rovers teammates Harry Mason (from left), Jonny McNamara and Max Chretien celebrate Chretien's goal during their side's 2-2 draw against Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

“It’s a really competitive league,” Robertson said.

“After the dust settles on this one, I’ll reflect and be pretty happy where we’re at halfway through the season.

“I was pleased with large parts of the performance against Western Suburbs but disappointed not to have won. We led twice in the game, then conceded twice... and one right at the end of the game, which is disappointing.

Napier City Rovers defender Matt Jones is gutted after his side's 2-2 round-nine Central League draw against Western Suburbs at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

“But I’m proud of the team, the boys have gone toe to toe [against them] and we could have won the game.”

It was a gutsy performance from Napier City Rovers – including a variety of players who were still battling illnesses that had laid them low during the week – in blustery conditions at Bluewater Stadium.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Cameron Emerson leaves an opponent in his wake during his side's 2-2 draw against Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

Striker Oscar Faulds continued his rich vein of goal-scoring, banging in his 14th goal of the season and in the process retaining the top spot in the race for the Central League’s Golden Boot.

Faulds was one of the players worst hit by illness. But he still produced a strong 90-minute performance – regularly threatening the Western Suburbs goal – with Robertson describing it as a “big shift”.

Napier City Rovers playmaker Jonny McNamara and Max Chretien celebrate Chretien's goal. Photo / Neil Reid

He was also again the benefactor of some great delivery from his teammates, including for his goal – which came after Jonny McNamara tore through the defence and laid on a great pass.

“A lot of the boys are working really hard for Oscar, to create chances,” Robertson said.

“And if we keep giving him chances, hopefully he’ll keep scoring goals.”

McNamara has consistently impressed throughout the 2024 Central League; be it by scoring himself or laying on goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Max Chretien goes on the charge against Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

He’s been tireless in getting around the pitch, adding spark through midfield and also helping to cover back when the opposition looks to build pressure while his team are defending.

He played a big hand in both of Napier City Rovers’ goals last Sunday, the first by Faulds and then the second, which was scored by Max Chretien.

Central League | Round 9



Did you miss the amazing game between @NCR_fc and @bestclubinnz? Watch the highlights here 👇https://t.co/CaqM74nDci#NZNationalLeague #NZFootball — NZ National League 🏆🇳🇿 (@nzleagues) May 27, 2024

Before making the crucial pass to Chretien, McNamara had earlier pulled off an expert sliding tackle in his own half to spark the attacking move.

The set-up for both goals included pieces of class from McNamara.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper William Tonning and teammate Cameron Emerson prepare to clear the danger. Photo / Neil Reid

Danish goalkeeper William Tonning had another strong game, his sharp reflexes denying several strikes at his goal. His distribution into the wind in the second half also aided his teammates.

For Chretien, it was an impressive league debut for Napier City Rovers.

And there’s little doubt he’s a player who has a lot to offer Robertson’s team, both in the upcoming Chatham Cup campaign and the second half of the Central League.

Danish goalkeeper William Tonning had another standout performance against Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

The former San Francisco-based Kiwi was one of nine new recruits for the 2024 campaign. But he missed the first two months of the Central League as he battled back from a knee injury suffered before the season.

“I thought he had a fantastic game,” Robertson said.

“He picked up an injury early in the pre-season, which meant he hasn’t featured until now.

Napier City Rovers attacking midfielder Max Chretien (on the right of the ball) battles in the air for possession against Western Suburbs. Photo / Neil Reid

“He’s obviously pleased to be back and you can see what sort of contribution he’s had [against Western Suburbs] and hopefully he’ll make a really good contribution for us moving forward.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.