Napier City Rovers recruited Danish goalkeeper William Tonning for the 2024 season, which includes the Central League and qualification-dependent the National League. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers’ new Danish goalkeeper has travelled across the world to play for the National League hopefuls. Neil Reid reports he has arrived with a firm focus to succeed.

Danish import William Tonning makes no bones about what he hopes to achieve on the pitch for Napier City Rovers in 2024.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper – who has Danish and Canadian citizenship – arrived in Napier after having previously played in Denmark, the United States, Sweden, and the Faroe Islands.

He is one of 10 signings Napier City Rovers have made for their 2024 Central League campaign; which sees them face Stop Out in round-three action at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

Tonning has replaced New Zealand age-grade international Oscar Mason between the posts, with Mason linking with Northern League club Western Springs AFC this season.

And he said he didn’t travel 17,878km from his former home in Denmark – where he was playing for Hobro IK in the country’s second tier of football – just to rack up an overseas experience.

“I want to win something,” he said.

“If it’s not the Chatham Cup, the National League, then I want to win the Central League. I want to win a trophy while I’m here.

William Tonning wants to help his team to victory in 2024, and to be one of the best goalies playing in New Zealand. Photo / Neil Reid

“And for me personally, I want to become the best goalkeeper in the Central League and then push up and maybe become one of the top keepers in the National League.”

For the past couple of seasons that mantle has been held by Wellington Olympic and former New Zealand age-grade goalie Scott Basalaj. Now 29, he turned in a man-of-the-match performance for his club in their season-opening 3-0 win over Napier City Rovers.

Tonning wasted no time highlighting what he will bring to his new club in the Central League, and the National League later in the year if the side secures qualification.

William Tonning works out with goalkeeping coach and reserve goalie Kyle Baxter, right, during a Napier City Rovers training session. Photo / Neil Reid

He pulled off several cracking saves, including one from the penalty spot, in his league debut in the Wellington Olympic clash. He was judged his side’s man of the match both by his teammates and Rovers supporters.

After Wellington Olympic scored their second goal, he also let rip with a mighty roar heard across Bluewater Stadium; a technique he uses to express his “frustration” to help him regroup and “move on to the next moment”.

It was a safer way for Tonning – who also impressed hugely in the 5-1 win over Waterside Karori – to express himself than his previous habit of kicking one of the goalposts.

“I used to kick the post a lot,” he said.

“Now I have ankle problems from that . . . I like to get my frustrations out.

William Tonning pulls off a stretching save during a training session with former Premier League and Scotland goalkeeper Jonathan Gould. Photo / Neil Reid

“My left ankle always cracks now because I’ve been kicking the post too much . . . I got a little bit injured from it. It was something I had to stop doing.”

He and most of the other new signings are staying at Kennedy Park Resort. There had been some group socialising around work and study commitments, including bowling and playing pool.

While he is a long way from family, a familiar face has been around Napier City Rovers since the start of pre-season.

Recruits brought in by coach Bill Robertson include Swedish-born Kiwi Oscar Faulds.

Tonning and Faulds – who scored a hat-trick in the win over Waterside Karori - have been friends for several years and played together for Swedish club side IFK Lulea.

Napier City Rovers players (left to right) Sam Lack, Harry Mason, George Andrew, William Tonning, Ben Graney and Oscar Faulds in their side’s dressing room prior to the Wellington Olympic clash. Photo / Neil Reid

“It’s always nice to have someone that you know, especially in the start, to hang out with,” Tonning said.

“We’re both far from home. So, it helps.”

Tonning’s on a focused mission to help his current Napier City Rovers teammates on the pitch this season, and potential future players who could wear his No 1 jersey in years to come.

He is offering goalkeeping academy coaching, saying it was something he might pursue as a career post his playing days.

Danish goalkeeper William Tonning is also offering academy-style goalie coaching during his stint with Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

“Goalkeeper coaching is one of my one of my passions,” he said.

“It’s definitely something I’m excited for and I’m looking forward to coach anyone. It could be be 4 or 5-year-olds. It could be 20-year-olds . . . anyone who is looking to come into goalkeeping.”

When asked what his best advice for a young goalkeeper would be, Tonning said: “Not be too hard on yourself”.

William Tonning looks on after his side's Central League opening loss to Wellington Olympic, a match he was outstanding in. Photo / Neil Reid

“Goalkeeping is a very, very tough position and you’re going to make mistakes.

“And it was one of the things that held me back for many, many years. I was very, very hard on myself. I made a mistake and I couldn’t barely even finish the game [because] I was in my head too much.

“It’s such a mental game, football in general. But goalkeeping, especially, is really a mental game. So don’t be too hard on yourself and keep working.”

