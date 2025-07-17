“We want a society where all people thrive, where our children and grandchildren can see a future New Zealand.”

Education Minister Erica Stanford is also in Auckland today, expecting to make an education announcement.

Earlier this week, she revealed that the Government is ditching open-plan classrooms in favour of standard designs that “prioritise flexibility”.

Stanford said she had received overwhelming feedback from schools across New Zealand that open-plan classrooms were not meeting the needs of students.

She made the announcement on Wednesday at Newlands Intermediate in northern Wellington, which is getting 10 new classrooms.

“While open-plan designs were originally intended to foster collaboration, they have often created challenges for schools, particularly around noise and managing student behaviour,” Stanford said.

She said in many cases, open-plan classrooms reduced flexibility, rather than enhanced it.

“We have listened to the sector and new classrooms will no longer be open-plan.”

All new classrooms would be built using standard designs that prioritise flexibility over open-plan layouts, she said.

“For example, the use of glass sliding doors mean spaces can be open when classes collaborate but can also close for focused learning. This approach ensures schools have fit-for-purpose environments that support a range of teaching and learning styles.”

Stanford has also announced that Aotea College will be getting 16 new classrooms.