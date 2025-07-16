Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / Alyse Wright

Education Minister Erica Stanford says the Government is ditching open-plan classrooms in favour of standard designs that “prioritise flexibility”.

Stanford said she had received overwhelming feedback from schools across New Zealand that open-plan classrooms were not meeting the needs of students.

She made the announcement at Newlands Intermediate in northern Wellington, which is getting 10 new classrooms.

“While open-plan designs were originally intended to foster collaboration, they have often created challenges for schools, particularly around noise and managing student behaviour,” Stanford said.

She said in many cases, open-plan classrooms reduced flexibility, rather than enhanced it.