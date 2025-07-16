“We have listened to the sector and new classrooms will no longer be open-plan.”
All new classrooms would be built using standard designs that prioritise flexibility over open-plan layouts, she said.
“For example, the use of glass sliding doors mean spaces can be open when classes collaborate but can also close for focused learning. This approach ensures schools have fit-for-purpose environments that support a range of teaching and learning styles.”
“This Government is focused on raising achievement and closing the equity gap and an important part of our reform package is ensuring learning spaces are designed to improve student outcomes.”
Stanford has also announced that Aotea College will be getting 16 new classrooms.
She said Aotea College was a prime example where existing open-plan classrooms did not support learning outcomes.
“The lack of functionality of the open design meant spaces could not be shared or multipurpose due to disruption and noise. This investment will deliver new, standard teaching spaces that better meet the needs of both students and staff.”