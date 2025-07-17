Advertisement
Luck on Camilla Belich’s side (again) over pay secrecy; Chris Bishop puts boot into councils – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
Trish Sherson and Dave Letele join Ryan Bridge to talk open-plan classrooms, getting people voting in local body elections and payment surcharges. Video / Herald NOW
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Welcome to Inside Politics. Camilla Belich is one of the most effective Labour MPs, but she has as much luck as talent

Welcome to Inside Politics. Camilla Belich is one of the most effective Labour MPs, but she has as much luck as talent

