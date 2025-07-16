Advertisement
Minister Judith Collins taken to hospital with ‘nasty bout of vertigo’

NZ Herald·
Defence Minister Judith Collins was hospitalised this week with vertigo. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister Judith Collins was taken to hospital by an ambulance after suffering a “nasty bout of vertigo”.

In a statement published on social media this evening, Collins said several flights over the weekend had contributed to her vertigo, which led to an ambulance being called to Parliament on Tuesday

