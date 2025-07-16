Minister Judith Collins taken to hospital with ‘nasty bout of vertigo’

Defence Minister Judith Collins was hospitalised this week with vertigo. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister Judith Collins was taken to hospital by an ambulance after suffering a “nasty bout of vertigo”.

In a statement published on social media this evening, Collins said several flights over the weekend had contributed to her vertigo, which led to an ambulance being called to Parliament on Tuesday night.

Vertigo is a sensation of dizziness that can often be accompanied by nausea and impaired hearing. It could also impair people’s ability to walk.

Collins, in her capacity as Defence Minister, took a series of commercial and NZ Defence Force flights over the weekend to visit Defence Force bases.

“I found out the hard way this week that a virus followed by several flights can cause a nasty bout of vertigo,” her post read.