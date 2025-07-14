“Labour dismantled regionally-led vocational education – and we are restoring it."

There are 10 polytechnics returning to regional governance from January 1, 2026. They are:

Ara Institute of Canterbury (Ara)

Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT)

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT)

Southern Institute of Technology (SIT)

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology

Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec)

Unitec Institute of Technology (Unitec) and Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT), which will stand up as a single entity

Otago Polytechnic

Universal College of Learning (UCOL)

The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand

Penny Simmonds is dismantling Labour's merger. Photo / Phil Smith

The Government said the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand will the “anchor polytechnic” of the new federation.

This will co-ordinate programmes and other services and will “provide a low overhead way for polytechnics to create more efficient business models than they could on their own through the use of online learning resources and programmes”.

“NorthTec, Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (WITT), Whitireia Community Polytechnic and Wellington Institute of Technology (Whitireia and WelTec), and Tai Poutini Polytechnic (TPP) will remain within Te Pūkenga for now as they work toward viability, with decisions due in the first half of 2026.”

Te Pūkenga will act as a transitional entity for up to a year to manage unallocated programmes and support a smooth handover, the Government said.

The changes are part of legislation currently being considered by the Education and Workforce Select Committee. The Government said it allows mergers or closures if any of the polytechnics cannot achieve viability.

“With more than 250,000 students in the vocational education system each year, these changes offer greater flexibility, financial sustainability, and ensure training remains relevant to employment needs,” Simmonds says.

Simmonds has been overseeing the dismantling of Te Pūkenga , a mega-merger of the country’s polytechnics and training organisations.

She previously described the polytech cluster as an “abject disaster” and a “financial mess” drowning in hundreds of millions of dollars of debt.

Te Pūkenga was established in April 2020 under the previous Labour government and merged 25 polytechnics and industry training organisations into one national network.

Last week, RNZ reported warnings from Te Pūkenga’s managers that the Government will still need to bail out the struggling polytechnics despite the reforms.

The mega-merger’s chief financial officer James Smith told a Parliamentary select committee the changes being made would leave behind a “simplistic, inefficient volumetric system” with no ability to adjust price based on scale.

“We also expect because of this that the Government will be relied upon for further ad hoc financial support for ITPs (Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics) in the future,” he said.