Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

‘Abject disaster’: Consultation on Te Pūkenga replacement begins

Julia Gabel
By
2 mins to read
Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Consultation on reforming the country’s vocational education and training sector has begun as the Government looks to replace what it describes as the “failed Te Pūkenga experiment”.

Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds said consultation was open for the next six weeks and the public were encouraged to make submissions.

“After four years and hundreds of millions of wasted taxpayer dollars, the previous government’s Te Pūkenga mega-merger has been nothing but an abject disaster,” Simmonds said.

“I look forward to people’s feedback and thoughts on the proposals which will help inform policy and the design of a more financially sustainable sector that better meets the needs of employers, employees, and communities.”

In 2020, 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPS) and nine industry training organisations (ITOs) were merged into one national network, known as Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Coalition Government announced in December it would disestablish Te Pūkenga. The merger aimed to save some of the duplicated costs within the vocational educational sector while standardising courses.

Simmonds described Te Pūkenga as an “abject disaster”. In June she told parliament’s education and workforce select committee “the polytechnic part of Te Pūkenga deficit is $189 million for 2023″.

Today, she said the institution was “drowning in debt of over $250 million.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“New Zealand needs a strong vocational education and training system with genuine regional control to ensure our people, industries, and communities can thrive,” she said.

“One that provides skills, knowledge and career pathways for learners into industries and professions that are vital to the economic prosperity of New Zealand.”

Feedback was being sought on three parts of the system:

  • A redesigned Institute of Technology and Polytechnic network that retains access to tertiary training in our regions, through a combination of stand-alone and federated ITPs.
  • Options for an industry-led system for standards-setting and industry training.
  • Changes to vocational education funding from 2026 to better support the reformed system.

Submissions are open until September 12 and can be made via the Ministry of Education website.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics