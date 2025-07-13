Peeni Henare selected as Labour’s candidate in Tāmaki Makaurau

Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson speak to media following passing of Takutai Kemp

The Labour Party has formally selected sitting MP Peeni Henare as its candidate for the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection.

“I am humbled and honoured to be selected to represent Labour in the upcoming byelection,” he said.

Henare had been widely expected to win his party’s nomination.

The Tāmaki Makaurau byelection, triggered by the death of Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp, has not been formally called yet, but the two candidates who stand the greatest shot of winning it have been selected by their parties.

Henare held the seat since 2014 but was unseated by Kemp in 2023 by just 42 votes. He will square off against former journalist and broadcaster Oriini Kaipara, who won selection for Te Pāti Māori. The Greens announced last week they would not be standing a candidate.