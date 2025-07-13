Peeni Henare selected as Labour’s candidate in Tāmaki Makaurau

The National Party, which ran a candidate in the seat in 2023 for the first time since 2002, has also said it will not run a candidate in the byelection. Act does not run candidates in Māori electorates. Vision New Zealand leader Hannah Tamaki has announced she plans to run, however.
The vacancy triggered by Kemp’s death was gazetted on July 9 by Speaker Gerry Brownlee, the last step in the chain of events that must be followed before an election date is set and the campaign formally begins. The date is the choice of the Prime Minister and could be announced as soon as Monday.
Henare’s Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins said: “Henare is exactly the leader Tāmaki Makaurau needs, with a deep understanding of the issues that matter.”
“He has the experience and track record to deliver real solutions for working families, rangatahi [youth], kaumātua [older people] and our most vulnerable whānau,” Hipkins said.
Henare said communities had been saying “loud and clear” they want “jobs, access to quality and affordable health services, affordable housing, and relief from the rising cost of living must be a top priority”.
“Tāmaki Makaurau is where I was born and is my home. I know the challenges that many whānau are facing. The cost of living is putting significant pressure on whānau just to put kai on the table,” he said.