New Zealand / Politics

Tāmaki Makaurau byelection: Labour set to choose candidate, Peeni Henare emerging as favourite

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp arrives at Hoani Waititi marae. The Te Pāti Māori MP died in the early hours of Thursday morning following kidney disease.

Labour is expected to confirm its candidate for the upcoming Tāmaki Makaurau byelection, with senior MP Peeni Henare likely to be chosen to fight for his old seat.

It comes as the field of candidates becomes clearer, with Te Pāti Māori selecting former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara, Vision NZ leader

