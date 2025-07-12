Seymour hit back, writing in his capacity as the Minister for Regulation, saying he found the letter “presumptive, condescending, and wholly misplaced”.

“As an indigenous New Zealander myself, I am deeply aggrieved by your audacity in presuming to speak on my behalf and that of my fellow Māori regarding legislation that aims solely at ensuring clarity, consistency, and accountability in regulatory processes.”

Seymour said Barume’s characterisation of the Regulatory Standards Bill’s approach to tikanga was “not only incorrect but offensive” because the bill “neither undermines nor overrides” current Treaty settlements or ”statutory protections afforded to Māori".

Seymour said Barume’s allegation the bill threatened Māori-specific laws was either “a profound misunderstanding or deliberate misrepresentation of the bill’s intent and scope”.

This is the second letter a Special Rapporteur for Indigenous Rights has sent the coalition, with Barume’s predecessor writing a less critically worded letter to the Government last year.

Seymour appears to have had enough, signing off his letter saying that the “Special Rapporteur’s insistence on interfering in matters of domestic law is an affront to New Zealand’s sovereignty”.

“We neither require nor welcome external lectures on our governance, particularly from bodies whose understanding of our nuanced historical, cultural, and constitutional context is so clearly deficient,” he said.

Other matters also rankled Barume, including the NZ First and National coalition agreement commitment to confirm the Government “does not recognise the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as having any binding legal effect on New Zealand”.

Previous governments – including the Key Government, which signed up to UNDRIP – have said the declaration was not binding on New Zealand, but that has not stopped work to try to implement it here, including He Puapua, the controversial report commissioned by the last Labour Government, which envisaged things like a separate Māori parliament.

Barume wrote to express his “concern” at this part of the coalition agreement.