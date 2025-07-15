“Peeni’s done some amazing work here in Tāmaki Makaurau but I personally think [Kaipara] could win this on the party, on the back of the party.”
Citing his experience working with South Auckland youth, Panapa explained what might have been considered “radical” views from Te Pāti Māori in the past were now attracting a growing young Māori audience in Auckland.
“[Previously], it was grandparents-driven and you voted for Labour and that was it.
“That’s changed now, I think it’s more the young people making decisions for themselves to vote.”
He encouraged candidates to avoid political sparring and focus on improving what was typically a low voter turnout.
“What both parties don’t realise is that our people, especially South Auckland people, if there’s too much narrative and it’s too complicated, they don’t turn up and vote.
“That’s the problem, so the focus must be on getting people there to vote.”
