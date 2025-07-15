Advertisement
Byelection: Te Pāti Māori candidate contender cops flak for supporting Labour MP’s selection

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Te Kou o Rehua Panapa was one of two people who sought to become Te Pāti Māori's candidate in the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection.

The unsuccessful contender for Te Pāti Māori’s Tāmaki Makaurau byelection candidacy has copped flak for celebrating Peeni Henare’s selection as Labour’s candidate.

Te Kou o Rehua Panapa, a former youth adviser for Manurewa Marae, is calling on political parties to centre their campaigns on what’s best for the people.

