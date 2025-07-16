The National Party supported the bill at first reading and indicated during the debate for the second reading it would continue to do so, meaning it could potentially become law.
The acting chair of the education and workforce select committee, Vanessa Weenink, said the bill was a sensible step in the right direction.
“I was proud of our Parliament and proud of National’s ongoing work to reduce the gender pay gap,” she said. “I want to highlight the voluntary pay gap calculator for businesses and hope when this bill becomes law, that it opens up discussions about pay.”
Act and New Zealand First voted against the amendment bill, and are likely to do so again at third reading.