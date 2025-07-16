Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Legislation that lets workers talk about salaries likely to pass into law

RNZ
2 mins to read

Labour MP Camilla Belich. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour MP Camilla Belich. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

A Labour Party member’s bill that seeks to stop employers enforcing gag orders on workers talking about their salaries is likely to pass into law.

Labour MP Camilla Belich’s bill – called the Employment Relations (Employee Remuneration Disclosure) Amendment Bill – passed its second reading

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save