She told RNZ she was pleased to see the bill progress.

“Ending the chilling effect of pay secrecy will allow employees to discuss their pay more freely, and allow any unfairness or discrimination in pay to be remedied.”

She said it was a “small step” towards “greater transparency and equality” in the workplace.

The National Party supported the bill at first reading and indicated during the debate for the second reading it would continue to do so, meaning it could potentially become law.

The acting chair of the education and workforce select committee, Vanessa Weenink, said the bill was a sensible step in the right direction.

“I was proud of our Parliament and proud of National’s ongoing work to reduce the gender pay gap,” she said. “I want to highlight the voluntary pay gap calculator for businesses and hope when this bill becomes law, that it opens up discussions about pay.”

Act and New Zealand First voted against the amendment bill, and are likely to do so again at third reading.

- RNZ