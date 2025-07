Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Legislation that lets workers talk about salaries likely to pass into law

A Labour Party member’s bill that seeks to stop employers enforcing gag orders on workers talking about their salaries is likely to pass into law.

Labour MP Camilla Belich’s bill – called the Employment Relations (Employee Remuneration Disclosure) Amendment Bill – passed its second reading on Wednesday night.

Currently, employers can put pay secrecy clauses in workers’ contracts, preventing them from discussing their salaries with colleagues.

Belich’s Bill would make pay gag clauses unenforceable, meaning employers could not take legal action if an employee does talk about pay.