Ngarewa-Packer said Kaipara brought a lifetime of leadership and advocacy.

“Her voice is exactly what Tāmaki needs to honour the memory of Takutai Moana and to ensure Māori voices are heard loud and clear in Parliament.”

The former Newshub Nation anchor made history in 2019 when she became the first woman with a moko kauae to host a mainstream news broadcast.

Her 20-year career in broadcasting also includes stints at Whakaata Māori and TVNZ.

In 2023, Kaipara joined the New Zealand Olympic Committee as the organisation’s Pouwhiringa Māori culture lead, a role that involved her helping the committee in its Te Ao Māori journey.

Kemp, 50, died last month after a battle with kidney disease.

Last Tuesday, hundreds of people dressed in black gathered at Ōpaea Marae to mourn.

Kemp’s whānau paid tribute to a woman who was “full of love, leadership and light”, a pillar of their family who was “love in action”.

“She was bold, beautiful and she was ours. We followed her example, as a whānau, and she set the standard for us... this generation and the generations to come.”