Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

2025 Tāmaki Makaurau byelection: Te Pāti Māori selects former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara to contest seat

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Community Leader Dave Letele pays tribute to Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp who has died following kidney disease

Te Pāti Māori has selected journalist and former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara to contest the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection after the death of its MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp.

The party confirmed its selection on social media, calling Kaipara (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi) a “longtime West Auckland advocate”.

“Oriini’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics