“She was our sister and we loved her deeply,” the statement said.

Further details about her tangihanga and opportunities for the public to pay their respects will be shared once confirmed. The party asked for privacy.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee confirmed the House would briefly meet before lifting out of respect for Kemp.

“At 2pm today the House will resume and acknowledge with the deepest sadness the passing overnight of Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp (Te Pāti Māori).

“Following the formal notification to Parliament, there will be the opportunity for tributes from other MPs.

“At the conclusion of this as a mark of respect, the House will lift for the remainder of the day.

“All flags on the Parliamentary Precinct are flying at half-mast and will continue to do so for a number of days.”

Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi are currently suspended from the House for their role in the haka on the Treaty Principles Bill, meaning they cannot be in the House for the motion.

The Tāmaki Makaurau electorate MP and former Manurewa Marae chief executive announced her diagnosis in July 2024.

“For some time now, I have been feeling unwell and after undergoing thorough testing, I have been diagnosed with kidney disease,” Kemp said at the time.

“As part of this process, I will be taking a leave of absence for the next six weeks to focus on my health and wellbeing.”

A by-election will now be triggered in the Māori seat of Tāmaki Makaurau, for which Kemp was the MP.

Kemp won the seat at the 2023 election over the incumbent, Labour’s Peeni Henare. Her margin of victory was just 42 votes.

Kemp was in the House in Parliament yesterday during Question Time, sitting next to Takuta Ferris in the spots usually reserved for the co-leaders.

Te Pāti Māori have been contacted for comment.

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour said Kemp was “gone far too soon”.

“[O]ur thoughts are with her whanau and Te Pati Māori colleagues. Farewell, and may you rest in peace,” Seymour said.

Winston Peters, the Foreign Affairs Minister, said it was “very sad news” to hear of the MP’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her whanau, family, and friends at this very difficult time.”

Community advocate Dave Letele told Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW that Kemp’s death was “very sad”.

“Before being an MP, she had done so much work in the community. And we’d worked right through Covid and vaccinations, and she was a pillar there, especially in Manurewa,” Letele said.

Letele said he’d caught up with her at a cafe a couple of weeks ago and she told him she was doing well.

“She looked well and she talked about how hard it was being down in Parliament. And she said to me, ‘do not even think about coming down here. Our people need you here in the community’,” Letele said.

According to Hansard, Parliament’s record of speeches in the House, Kemp’s final speech was on a piece of Government legislation intended to improve the immigration system.

In that speech this week, she spoke of how “Te Pāti Māori leaves no one behind” and urged the Government to rethink its immigration policy “in line with Te Tiriti o Waitangi and with the values of fairness, manaakitanga, and rangatiratanga”.

Just five days ago, Kemp posted photos of herself celebrating her 50th birthday on Instagram.

“We did this for our whānau. As i age gracefully so do my aunties & uncles and I realise we don’t celebrate together enough. Remembering our loved ones who have pased on & reminding ourselves to stay well for our mokopuna as we nurture them for the future [sic],” the post read.

She thanked everyone who had helped make the celebration happen, ending with “Whānau Are Foreva”.

Kemp is the second MP to die during this Parliament. Green MP Efeso Collins died in 2024.