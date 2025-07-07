“Tāmaki Makaurau is more than a city, it’s a heartbeat,” she said.
“A place where mana whenua and urban Māori rise together. Where our struggles are real but so is our strength. I see you, I hear you, I am you. We are the movement.”
Kaipara encouraged party members to attend a hui at Hoani Waititi Marae this Thursday to cast their votes.
The former Newshub Nation anchor made history in 2019 when she became the first woman with a moko kauae to host a mainstream news broadcast. Her 20 year career in broadcasting also includes stints at Whakata Māori and TVNZ.
In 2023, Kaipara joined the New Zealand Olympic Committee as the organisation’s Pouwhiringa Māori Culture Lead, a role that saw Kaipara helping the committee in its Te Ao Māori journey.
Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.