Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara seeking Te Pāti Māori candidacy for Tāmaki Makaurau seat

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Oriini Kaipara wants to be the Te Pāti Māori candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau.

Oriini Kaipara wants to be the Te Pāti Māori candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau.

Journalist and former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara is seeking the Te Pāti Māori candidacy in Auckland’s Tāmaki Makaurau electorate.

Kaipara is the first person to announce she wants to be the Te Pāti Māori candidate for the Auckland electorate. A byelection is being held after the death

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics