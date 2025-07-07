Oriini Kaipara wants to be the Te Pāti Māori candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Oriini Kaipara wants to be the Te Pāti Māori candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau.

Journalist and former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara is seeking the Te Pāti Māori candidacy in Auckland’s Tāmaki Makaurau electorate.

Kaipara is the first person to announce she wants to be the Te Pāti Māori candidate for the Auckland electorate. A byelection is being held after the death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp.

Kemp, 50, died last month after a battle with kidney disease.

Te Pāti Māori members will vote for those who have put themselves forward for the candidacy.

In a social media post, Kaipara called for support, saying: “vote for me to be the next Te Pāti Māori MP for Tāmaki Makaurau”.