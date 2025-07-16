Advertisement
Reoffending won’t be publicised during future bootcamps as officials prepare for ‘MSA 2.0′

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Government's military-style bootcamp pilot is nearing an end and Oranga Tamariki executives are defending not releasing the level of re-offending. Video / Mark Mitchell

Oranga Tamariki will not publish the scale of reoffending during any future military-style academy programmes as the agency laments the harm caused by releasing reoffending information early in its bootcamp pilot.

It comes as officials prepare for Parliament to pass legislation enabling new military-style academy (MSA) facilities for young

