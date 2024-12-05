“As the circumstances of this accident are under investigation by NZ Police, we cannot comment on specific details.”

The crash between three vehicles, including a tourist bus, at Piarere killed one person and injured 14 others on Wednesday last week.

Penny, leading the agency’s work on youth justice services and residential care, also confirmed another participant had absconded and was being sought by police after being granted bail on “compassionate grounds”.

She said a “full review” into both incidents had commenced.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour said she couldn’t discuss the boy’s passing as it was under police investigation.

She refused to answer queries concerning the participant who had absconded.

“Any other queries about participants in the military-style academies pilot should be directed to Oranga Tamariki.”

On November 21, Chhour issued a statement confirming one of the 10 participants had allegedly reoffended.

“I’m saddened that this young person has not taken this opportunity at a second chance,” she said at the time.

“We were hopeful this would not occur, but we understand the complexities in the lives of these young people. Ultimately, what they do with these opportunities is up to them.”

She said the pilot had learnt from previous military-style programmes, with a key differentiating factor being that support was given to the participants after they left the residence and returned to the community.

Children's Minister Karen Chhour wouldn't discuss the matter while it was under police investigation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“I am confident the residential stage of the Military-Style Academy pilot is having success.

“Several of the boys left the programme with jobs already lined up. Each one has a mentor who is working with them and there is intensive, tailored support for each young person.”

The bootcamp pilot, also known as a military-style academy, began in July this year and was set to run for 12 months. In the first three months, the 10 recidivist offenders aged between 15-17 were placed in Palmerston North’s youth justice facility before transitioning to the in-community phase for the remaining nine months in mid-October.

Last month, the Government passed legislation through its first reading which would enable judges to send young offenders to boot camps by creating the Young Serious Offender category. The legislation was expected to become law in March.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime is calling on the Children's Minister to front up at select committee on Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Labour’s children’s spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime said it was “very tragic” the young man had passed away but she remained concerned about the Government’s boot camps.

“The Government needs to stop this harmful experiment and should not push ahead with their legislation to entrench them,” she told the Herald.

“The Prime Minister should care.”

Prime said she understood a third participant of the boot camps had also re-offended. Oranga Tamariki did not address that claim when asked by the Herald.

Oranga Tamariki officials, including Penny, were set to appear before the Social Services and Community select committee as part of Parliament’s scrutiny week.

While Chhour wasn’t listed on Parliament’s website as appearing, Prime understood Chhour would front the committee tomorrow afternoon.

“I think it’s absolutely something [Chhour] should front on and needs to be honest with our committee about this boot camp experiment,” Prime said.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.