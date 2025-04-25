- The Australian Opposition has pledged to retain the direct citizenship pathway for New Zealanders if it wins the next federal election.
- The policy, introduced in 2023 by the Albanese Government, allows most Kiwis to apply for Australian citizenship after four years of living there, without needing permanent residency first.
- The election is next weekend.
While most New Zealanders can live and work freely in Australia, gaining citizenship was incredibly difficult after a 2001 decision by Prime Minister John Howard to strip the pathway to citizenship.
This meant Kiwis living in Australia were cut off from access some health and education benefits, despite, in some cases, having lived there for decades.
In 2023, the Anthony Albanese-led Labor Government changed this, introducing a direct citizenship pathway for New Zealanders.