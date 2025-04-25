The Australian Associated Press (AAP) has reported that the Liberal-National Coalition says it will keep the policy if it wins the election.

The AAP asked the Dutton campaign what it planned to do about the rules.

A spokesperson for the campaign was categorical: “A Dutton coalition Government will not change the current policy which allows for a direct pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealand citizens”.

The coalition has, in the past, been critical of aspects of transtasman migration.

When the pathway was introduced, immigration spokesman Dan Tehan raised concerns it might put pressure on welfare and housing.

“Over time, we might see New Zealand citizens come in here to access our welfare system – that has a cost,” Tehan said.

“We’re seeing soaring rents, there’s a housing crisis ... so additional New Zealanders come in here because of these changes, what impact will it have on our housing shortages?” he said.

Other tensions remain. Liberal leader Peter Dutton, when Home Affairs Minister under the last coalition Government, was a champion of 501 deportations. He memorably described one deportation flight to Auckland as “taking out the trash”.

The current Labor Government came under pressure last year for its softer position on 501 deportations and was itself forced to walk these back slightly.

