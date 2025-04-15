Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Will the Australian election spell the end of its one dominant two-party system?

Bernard Lagan
By
Australian correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Peter Dutton: Raising fears of instability. Photo / Supplied

Peter Dutton: Raising fears of instability. Photo / Supplied

Bernard Lagan
Opinion by Bernard Lagan
New Zealander Bernard Lagan is the Australian correspondent for the Times, London
Learn more

On day three of Australia’s election campaign, former Queensland copper Peter Dutton, the tough guy opposition leader, had a question for the travelling press pack. “You’re all experts in this space … does anyone believe that Anthony Albanese can form a majority government after the election?”

Looking to his right,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener