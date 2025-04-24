Advertisement
Firearms Minister Nicole McKee wants the gun registry gone – review says she should keep it

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee's Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Amendment Bill announcement in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • The Act Party and its MP Nicole McKee campaigned in 2023 on axing the registry and, under strict conditions, widening access to military-style automatic firearms.
  • A review of the firearms registry was completed months ago but has not been released, though the Herald understands it recommends keeping it.
  • McKee, now Associate Justice Minister, says she will continue to campaign for her constituency, but ‘that doesn’t necessarily mean we will get what we want’.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee appears to have an uphill battle ahead if she wants to scrap or overhaul the gun registry, after a review is understood to recommend keeping it.

The official findings of the review are yet to be released,

