“Don’t ever underestimate the seriousness of your offending, and don’t ever come back here.”
An Auckland District Court judge has granted Eden Singe, who helped move a firearm onto the black market which was later used by CBD workplace shooter Matu Reid, a sentence of home detention in the hope he never appears before the court again.
Two people were killed and 10 others injured in Reid’s deadly rampage last July, which ended with his suspected suicide.
Reid did not have a firearms licence and following the attack police made inquiries to identify the origin of his cut-down Stoeger P350 12 gauge shotgun.
The Herald understands police were able to trace the weapon because ESR scientists managed to restore most of the serial number that was filed off.
This partial number was then cross-referenced with recent sales of the firearm’s particular make and model.
Police alleged the shotgun was purchased legally from a retail store in New Zealand before it was sold into the black market, a tactic known as using a “straw buyer”, or retail diversion.
According to court documents obtained by the Herald, police began intercepting the communications of one of Singe’s associates, who was also charged, after discovering the associate had purchased the gun from Gun City North Shore on November 10, 2022.
After police contacted the associate’s father, requesting to speak to his son, the associate was informed and called Singe to discuss why police wanted to chat.
“Their discussion included the new firearms laws, with Singe commenting that he wouldn’t be buying any more firearms whilst the new registry was operating,” the document said.
Singe expressed concern to his associate about what he was going to say to police and the document said he reassured him that he would not say anything about them selling the firearm to a person without a licence.
The document said Singe had provided three other guns to the same unknown person he supplied the Stoeger to.
During the phone conversation the pair also discussed whether police would be able to identify the gun’s serial number if it had been “grinded off”, with the associate saying he must not have ground the number off properly.
Their call ended with Singe stating he was “just waiting for the election bro” as he hoped the gun registration scheme would be scrapped.
“Surely, it doesn’t stop anything,” he said, to which his acquaintance replied, “It kind of does”.
“It stops [people] doing what we are doing,” the other man said.
Singe, a 25-year-old drainlayer, pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful firearm possession, one of which was representative, earlier this year.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years’ imprisonment.