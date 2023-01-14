Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

‘Straw buyer’ revealed: How gangs get their guns

Jared Savage
By
8 mins to read
One of the prohibited semi-automatic firearms found by police in the possession of Joseph Grond. Photo / Supplied

One of the prohibited semi-automatic firearms found by police in the possession of Joseph Grond. Photo / Supplied

The suspect didn’t look like an arms dealer.

He was a 22-year-old landscaper with a clean criminal record who had passed police vetting checks to get his firearms licence. Not just the standard ‘A’ category,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand