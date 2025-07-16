He said the trip was a bit of a rollercoaster.

“We were in rough terrain, in typical West Coast weather, and I was running out of dry clothes. Brew would find a burrow, but I couldn’t get to the bird. We were so frustratingly close,” he said.

“I was stoked when we finally caught up with the female on our final night, the absolute last chance before getting flown out.”

Tiny feathers were collected from the small spotted kiwi to confirm the bird was a kiwi pukupuku, the smallest kiwi species.

A little spotted kiwi, or kiwi pukupuku. Photo / RNZ

Kiwi pukupuku are extremely vulnerable to introduced predators. Until now, it was believed they only survived on offshore islands and in fenced predator-free sites.

An estimated 2000 of the threatened birds remain, though the population is increasing thanks to the conservation efforts of community groups, agencies, and tangata whenua, DoC said.

Despite years of searching, the last known sighting of a kiwi pukupuku on the mainland was in 1978.

“Kiwi pukupuku are one of those unique species which make Aotearoa New Zealand so special. I’m not sure how to express how thrilling this rediscovery is for the conservation world,” Kiwi Recovery Group leader Emily King said.

Kara Edwards, of Kāti Māhaki ki Makaawhio, said the find was an opportunity for hapū to connect with what had been considered a lost taonga.

“Knowing kiwi pukupuku have survived this whole time in our takiwā is incredible. We are extremely excited and looking forward to working with DOC to secure the future of kiwi pukupuku.”

Since the sighting, Graham and Brew have returned to the area and captured a male kiwi.

“We’ll wait for genetic analysis to confirm, but the measurements look right for a kiwi pukupuku,” Graham said.

DoC is gathering information to work with Kāti Māhaki ki Makaawhio to explore the future protection and management of these birds.

- RNZ