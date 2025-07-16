Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waiuku crash: Victims of triple fatality were adult and two children

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The three people killed in a crash in Waiuku yesterday are an adult and two children. Video / NZ Herald

Police have issued a message on behalf of the families of the woman and two children killed in a crash in Waiuku yesterday, as names and photos of the victims continue to be published online.

Three people were killed after a vehicle left Masters Rd near the town on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save