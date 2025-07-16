Police have issued a message on behalf of the families of the woman and two children killed in a crash in Waiuku yesterday, as names and photos of the victims continue to be published online.
Three people were killed after a vehicle left Masters Rd near the town onthe Auckland region border and ended up in a creek.
All three occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.
“The families have asked Police to convey a message on their behalf, that they are grieving and are coming to terms with this life-altering event,” Counties Manukau South area commander, Inspector Jared Pirret said.
“They have indicated they do not wish to make any further comment at this stage.”
Baker said the back road where the crash happened was popular with the locals, although he was unsure if the victims were from his community.
“It’s a rural road that’s sort of long and undulating, and it’s probably no more dangerous than any of the other roads in the area.
“It’s just depending on how people drive it. And that sort of time of the day, there was some pretty bad weather coming through.”
Franklin Local Board member Gary Holmes said the stretch where the crash happened was dubbed the “roller coaster road” by locals.
“It’s part of the Waikato District as well… it has a slightly different speed limit to the one that we have in the Auckland region. So where most of the roads around Waiuku are 80km/h, parts of that road are 100km/h.”
Holmes said the speed of the road was possibly something for the Waikato and Auckland councils to look into, but for now, the focus was on wrapping around the family or families that were affected.