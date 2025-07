Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Masters Rd, Waiuku. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Waiuku this afternoon with people trapped inside a vehicle after it left the road on the outskirts of the township.

Local residents say rescue helicopters, police, fire trucks and an ambulance have raced to the scene.

Police said the crash involved a single vehicle on Masters Rd and was reported at 3.30pm.

“We are working to confirm the exact nature of injuries,” a police spokesperson said.