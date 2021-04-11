Website of the Year

New Zealand|Crime

Gangs and guns: New police Firearms Investigation Team to crack down on illegal weapons

7 minutes to read
An arsenal of 15 illegal firearms in the control of an Auckland drug dealer prompted a Parliamentary inquiry. Police were only able to trace the origins of 5 of the guns. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

The police have established a specialist Firearms Investigation Team, modelled on similar squads in Australia, to focus on the time-consuming work of identifying how dangerous weapons are ending up in the hands of criminals.

When police officers raided the Auckland apartment of Shane Hannon they found 616 grams of freshly cooked methamphetamine, $176,000 cash and a loaded 9mm pistol by his bed.

A drug dealer's tools of the trade.

