Kiwifruit praised as digestive support

Fresh, frozen or powdered, the versatile fruit supporting gut health.

If you’re feeling bloated, sluggish, or just not quite right, you’re not alone. Two-thirds of New Zealanders are thought to experience digestive discomfort – and many may not realise it’s linked to gut health.

A survey by global research firm Pureprofile found that nearly half of those affected don’t connect symptoms like bloating and fatigue to their digestive system. They often simply wait for the discomfort to pass.

There may be a simple, delicious and natural option: the nation’s beloved humble hairy berry.

“There’s growing awareness around gut health and green kiwifruit playing a key role in supporting digestion,” says Rhian Ecclestone, marketing and communications manager for Seeka, the country’s largest fully integrated kiwifruit producer that also supplies fresh fruit to the domestic market.

Out of its subsidiary business the Delicious Nutritious Food Company, Seeka also produces Kiwi Crush, a range of frozen and freeze-dried products made from New Zealand-grown kiwifruit. “Kiwi Crush is a great alternative when fresh kiwifruit isn’t in season and becomes expensive, or when people are looking for a handy alternative on the run . It’s an excellent great way to get your daily dose of kiwifruit goodness,” says Ecclestone.

Kiwifruit: The gut hero

Green kiwifruit is a good source of fibre and contains an enzyme called actinidin, which is believed to help break down proteins and support digestion.

Studies have found green kiwifruit can help reduce digestive issues such as bloating, ease indigestion, and support regularity. Dr Simone Bayer’s 2018 study at the University of Otago included IBS sufferers among those finding benefit. Earlier research by nutritionist Dr Elaine Rush also found green kiwifruit showed effectiveness in relieving digestive discomfort.

And one shouldn’t overlook gold kiwifruit. While it has less actinidin than its green counterpart, it’s still a nutritional powerhouse being a rich source of vitamin C thought to support immunity, and may aid collagen production and iron absorption, potentially helping those recovering from surgery or experiencing fatigue.

Customer Mike says, “I just love the product. It actually does make me ‘feel good’ and to get a product that does exactly what it says is a rarity these days.”

Prepared from fresh green and gold kiwifruit, Kiwi Crush is a high-hygiene process of pulping and screening (to remove the seeds and skin). The fresh pulp is then frozen or freeze dried and added to a small amount of other natural ingredients through a production process that preserves much of the fruit’s natural nutrients.

It’s eco-conscious as it’s made from the kiwifruit that doesn’t meet export standards. “Kiwi Crush was created to reduce waste, support our growers, and make a value-add product that benefits the community while providing nutritional benefits,” says Ecclestone.

The company’s frozen range has long been popular with New Zealanders but Kiwi Crush Freeze Dried isn’t as well known. Available in 80g sachets containing four servings, it offers similar benefits and is convenient for when one is out and about, not having to rely on taking a frozen product with you.

Easy ways to add kiwifruit to your diet

Incorporating kiwifruit or Kiwi Crush products into one’s daily routine is simple - here are a few ideas:

• Power-up breakfast: Slice kiwifruit or add Kiwi Crush to cereal or yoghurt.

• Smoothie booster: Blend a real kiwifruit or Kiwi Crush into a smoothie.

• Cool treat: On a hot day, Kiwi Crush makes a great ice block treat.

• On-the-go: Pocket a whole kiwifruit or some sachets of Kiwi Crush Freeze Dried for a quick and easy fix.

Whether you’re managing digestive discomfort, boosting your immunity or simply looking to add more nutrients to your diet, it’s a good idea to consider kiwifruit.

