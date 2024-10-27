Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand ‘BBQ savant’ and champion to take on the world’s best in Kansas

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
New Zealand BBQ Association Grand Champion Troy Bilbrough ahead of his trip to Kansas. Photo / Mike Thorpe

New Zealand BBQ Association Grand Champion Troy Bilbrough ahead of his trip to Kansas. Photo / Mike Thorpe

Competitive BBQ is surging in popularity in New Zealand and we already have a world champion on our shores. Mike Thorpe caught up with him on the eve of the biggest cook of his career.

If you’ve never heard of Troy Bilbrough, that would most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand