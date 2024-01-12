Husky barbecued corn with dukkah butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

With a little know-how, outdoor cooking can produce truly delicious results.

When the sun is shining and the day is long, being outside is bliss. And that includes cooking - who wants to linger over the oven or stove when you could be on the deck or the backyard, grilling up a storm for a summer feast?

Whether you’re an advocate for the convenience of a gas barbecue or an ardent fan of the flavour-making charcoal option, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure your barbecue efforts pay off in full. Here are a few top tips for grilled perfection.

Have the right tools

Long-handled tongs are a must, a steel long-handled spatula is essential for delicate flip jobs, a grill brush and scraper is the best way to keep that barbie clean.

Preheat your grill

Heat up your grill with the lid closed for 10-15 minutes. At its hottest, the temperature under the lid should reach about 260C. At this heat, any food remnants are loosened, making brushing it clean with a stainless steel brush much easier.

A high heat also helps to keep food from sticking and you’ll get a nice sear on your barbecued deliciousness. Keeping the lid closed also speeds up cooking time and keeps in moisture. And also prevents flare-ups – closing the lid is the best way to quell a flare-up by depriving the fire of oxygen.

Cook small pieces of meat on a direct heat

Grill smaller and more tender cuts directly above the fire. Any larger cuts of meat that require a longer cooking time is best cooked on indirect heat, ie. with the fire either side of the food.

If your flames get too high, move the food over indirect heat until it quietens down again.

Don’t turn food over too often

Resist the urge to turn your foods over too soon or too often – once should be fine. This allows them to sear and caramelise for maximum flavour.

Use oil to stop food sticking

Oil your food, especially veg, to prevent sticking.

Use a meat thermometer

If you invest in a meat thermometer you can take the guesswork out of when something is cooked. As a general rule, steak should reach an internal temperature of 55C; chicken 74C (bone-in 79C), pork chops 68C, burger patties 60-63C, sausages 71C.

Rest the meat

Let your meat rest to allow the juices to redistribute themselves and stay moist.

Husky barbecued corn with dukkah butter

Makes 6

Dukkah

½ cup sesame seeds

¼ cup coriander seeds

1 Tbsp ground cumin

½ cup hazelnuts, toasted

¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

Corn

50g butter, softened

2 Tbsp dukkah

6 corn cobs in their husks

Method

Firstly, make the dukkah. Toast the sesame, coriander seeds and ground cumin in a frying pan. Grind together with the hazelnuts, salt and pepper. Store in a jar. Combine 3 Tbsp of the dukkah mix with the softened butter. Soak the corn in the sink or a bucket full of water for 15 minutes. Drain. Preheat barbecue to medium heat. Place the corn, in the husks, on to the grill, turning every few minutes until cooked and slightly charred. Serve slathered with dukkah butter, with a good grind of salt and pepper to taste.

Barbecued eggplant stack. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecued eggplant stack

Makes 4

1 eggplant, cut in 1cm slices

1 courgette, sliced thinly lengthways

¼ cup olive oil

1 red pepper, roasted

1 ball mozzarella

4 tsp pesto

½ cup basil leaves

Salt and pepper, to season

1 Tbsp each balsamic vinegar and olive oil, to drizzle

1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts

Method

Rub the eggplant and courgette slices generously with olive oil. Either barbecue or cook in a hot frying pan until cooked and golden. Cool to room temperature. Slice the roasted pepper into strips. Slice the mozzarella into 1cm slices. To build the stacks, place a piece of eggplant on the base, a slice of mozzarella, smother with pesto, add sliced peppers, courgette and basil leaves, and top with another slice of eggplant. Season as you go. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil to finish and garnish with a sprinkle of pine nuts.

Barbecued lamb skewers. Photo / Babiche Martens�

Barbecued lamb skewers

Makes 8

450g lamb mince

1 egg

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

1 tsp salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

To serve

½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

Method

Into a large bowl place the lamb, egg, garlic, cumin, paprika, oregano, mint, salt, pepper and molasses. Combine well using a fork or your hands. Divide the mixture into eight. Shape each piece around a skewer and place into the fridge until needed. Combine the yoghurt and molasses in a small bowl for serving. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 2 or 3 minutes then turn to continue cooking evenly. Serve hot with yoghurt and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds for garnish.

Grilled apricots with dairy-free custard. Photo / Babiche Martens

Char-grilled apricots with dairy-free custard

Serves 4

8 medium sized apricots, halved

1 Tbsp coconut oil

½ cup chopped almonds

Custard

2 Tbsp cornflour

¼ cup water

Pinch turmeric

400ml non-dairy milk

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

To make the custard, combine the cornflour and water with a pinch of turmeric. Heat the milk in a medium-sized pot until just boiling. Stir through the cornflour mixture until the custard is smooth and has thickened. Add the maple and vanilla to taste. Preheat the barbecue grill plate to a medium heat. Brush the apricots with warmed coconut oil and cook for 5 minutes, then turn and cook for a further 2. Serve the apricots warm with custard and chopped nuts.

- Recipes / Angela Casley