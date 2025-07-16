Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police investigate death on railway line, Hutt Valley services still disrupted

RNZ
2 mins to read

Emergency tape blocked the entrances to Lower Hutt's Waterloo Station on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / RNZ

Emergency tape blocked the entrances to Lower Hutt's Waterloo Station on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / RNZ

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

A Lower Hutt secondary school is supporting students who were at Waterloo Station on Tuesday when a person died on the railway tracks.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 3pm.

St Bernard’s College principal Simon Stack told RNZ about half a dozen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save