Denver Chance murder trial: 'Encrypted and secret lives' collided before killing

Denver Chance went missing from the Mairangi Bay room he rented in February 2019 and was found dead the next month. Photo / Supplied

Two encrypted lives collided when Denver Chance was shot dead at Jay Christopher Lingman's house, murder trial jurors were told today.

Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murder. If he's to be believed, he was under threat at his Kingseat home when opening fire on shotgun-wielding cocaine supplier Chance.

But if the Crown is correct, Lingman contrived an elaborate, ridiculous fantasy after shooting an unarmed Chance three times in the head.

Defence counsel Ron Mansfield told Auckland High Court Chance both men were in the drug underworld, leading "encrypted and secret lives".

The defence lawyer said Lingman made his position clear when arrested outside a Mt Eden bar on March 10, 2019, a fortnight after Chance was killed.

Lingman told police Chance wanted to kill him and his family, and derided claims Chance was a gentle giant.

Jay Christopher Lingman of Kingseat has pleaded not guilty to murdering Denver Chance. Photo / RNZ

Mansfield, in his closing remarks, said Chance and Lingman were interdependent.

But Lingman was subservient, and had reason to fear Chance, Mansfield said.

The defence said Chance was unreceptive to complaints about the poor quality of one cocaine batch, and issued a veiled warning when demanding payment.

Mansfield said the warning could effectively be interpreted as: "I know where you live. I know who you live with."

The defence counsel said despite this menacing undercurrent, there was no assertion Chance was enraged when arriving at Lingman's rural South Auckland home.

"No one's suggesting that Mr Chance suddenly saw red and turned into a loony."

The defence claimed Chance found drugs entrusted to Lingman missing from a safe, then picked up Lingman's loaded shotgun at the property and approached the house.

It's agreed Chance was killed when Lingman shot him using a Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle.

Mansfield said the Ruger's sights were redundant and Lingman's Diamondback AR-15 firearm was more suited to a close-quarter shooting or drug heist.

Denver Chance died when Jay Lingman shot him witj this Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic firearm. Photo / John Weekes

He urged jurors not to let Lingman's illicit profession sway their interpretation.

"You want to treat him differently, because he's a dirty drug dealer."

He asked jurors how they'd think if a police officer was on trial for shooting somebody in self-defence.

Mansfield said Lingman was confused and conflicted after the shooting, and it was natural for him to wonder: "Can I get away with this?"

Desperation, concerns for his child, and the presence of drugs at the house drove Lingman to place Chance in a freezer and not contact police, Mansfield said.

'INDIFFERENT' KILLER

Prosecutor Gareth Kayes said Lingman was indifferent to the killing, and disrespected Chance when chopping his legs up in the freezer.

"You know what the defendant did with that chainsaw on Monday, February 25th, 2019."

Kayes said Lingman enjoyed multiple social outings in the days after killing Chance.

He went to an Eden Park action sports event, drank beer with friends, and slept with a woman who described seeing "a little mountain of cocaine" in a SkyCity hotel room.

Kayes asked if these actions were consistent with somebody who'd killed another human being in self defence and was regretful.

"All the while, Denver Chance's body is in that freezer, his family and friends worried about his whereabouts, worried about his safety."

The prosecutor said before the shooting, Chance and Lingman had arranged to meet.

The killing was intended, Kayes said, and Lingman aimed for Chance's head and chest.

The prosecutor said Lingman realised the only way he might get away with murder was if he framed the shooting as an act of self-defence.

"So, he created a story whereby a firearm ends up in the hands of Denver Chance."

One problem with this story was that Chance had little or no interest in firearms, Kayes said.

He said Lingman gave a ridiculous account of Chance turning up at the house and grabbing a loaded shotgun which was fortuitously outside a shed.

Kayes said it was unbelievable Lingman raided a safe stashed with drugs on February 23, after resisting temptation for weeks during peak drug-dealing season.

Justice Melanie Harland is expected to sum up the case tomorrow, before the jury retires to consider its verdict.