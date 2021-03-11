Denver Chance murder trial: Two crucial sightings narrow down moment of crime, prosecutor says

Denver Chance was killed in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Denver Chance's bright red Nissan Skyline drove onto Linwood Rd at 5.27pm one Sunday and into the distance, up beyond the reach of a security camera's frame.

Nineteen minutes later, Jay Lingman's black Audi SUV drove past a nearby Kingseat fresh produce shop that evening in February 2019.

A lot can happen in nineteen minutes, murder trial jurors were told today.

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murdering Denver Chance. File photo / RNZ

Lingman denies murdering Chance and is on trial.

But the Crown says drug dealer Lingman shot Chance four times on Sunday February 24, 2019, then concealed the killing at his property on Auckland's southwestern outskirts.

The defence says Chase was a cocaine importer outraged at a perceived rip-off, and Lingman shot him in self-defence.

The fragments of Chance's final known day alive were recorded in CCTV footage and retrieved from his Google account's location data.

This morning and into the afternoon, jurors at Auckland High Court were told of 43-year-old Chance's movements.

Lingman's movements and sightings of his Audi in and around Kingseat were also presented.

The court heard there was no dispute Lingman called a friend at 3.25pm that day with a childcare request.

In the first footage of Chance jurors saw, he walked into a Torpedo 7 outdoor gear shop in Manukau at 4.03pm and bought a $99.99 pair of black pants.

Later, his red Skyline coupe parked up beside Linwood Rd in Kingseat.

A drop of rain hit the CCTV camera screen at Te Hihi Auto Court and the whole camera seemed to jolt for a moment.

Trucks and cars passed by the red Skyline, before it took off at 5.18pm.

At 5.23pm, the Skyline returned to the area, parking up at Te Hihi Auto Court, about 3km from Lingman's house in Linwood Rd.

Four minutes later, it moved off, onto the wet tarmac and out of view, 19 minutes before Lingman's black Audi Q7 drove past a nearby fresh produce store.

"It's the Crown case that the shooting occurs within that time window," Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes said.

Jurors heard Lingman went out in Auckland later that night.

Police forensic analyst Kerry Baker said the black Audi traversed a local intersection at 6.46pm, with a high-sided trailer in tow.

Nineteen minutes later, Lingman texted a friend, telling him: "Sorry bro, just had to pick up a trailer in Waiuku".

The black Audi was next seen at Te Hihi Auto Court at 7.08pm, by which time the trailer had been removed, Kerry said.

The court heard Lingman went out for dinner in Mt Eden that night.

The Crown has told the trial Lingman placed Chance's dead body into a chest freezer after killing him.

The court heard Lingman the next day towed a trailer with a Nouveau 295-litre chest freezer costing $729, which he paid for in cash at a Mitre 10 Mega in Takanini.

The defence has said Lingman tried covering up the homicide because he didn't want to attract police attention to his drug stash, and because he had a child to look after.

The trial before Justice Melanie Harland and the jury continues.