A rundown of the Auckland CBD shooting as it unfolded throughout the day. Video / NZ Herald

Family of the Auckland CBD shooter say they are sorry for the harm Matu Reid caused when he opened fire at a construction site, killing two and injuring 10 others, saying they are shocked by what happened.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, Reid’s sister, who asked not to be named, said the family extended its “deepest condolences, love and prayers” to the families of those who died on July 20.

“It’s hard to find the right words during this time of heartache,” she said, pausing to wipe away tears.

“We also want to extend our deepest condolences, love and prayers to those who are recovering and to our community who have been affected.

“Our family are waiting for the investigation to be completed to find out how and why it happened.”

Supported by her husband, she struggled through the words, devastated by the senseless violence committed that day - and by the loss of her 24-year-old brother, with whom she said she was very close.

Matu Reid shot and killed two workmates last month.

“Family and friends used to joke about how much we seemed like twins and I feel like a part of me has gone with him,” she said.

The last two weeks had been “very scary” and “shocking” for the family as they came to terms with the consequences of her brother’s actions.

At the time of the shooting, Reid was serving a sentence of five months home detention for domestic violence, handed down in the Auckland District Court on March 28.

He had approval to travel from the property he was serving home detention in South Auckland to the building site where he was a contractor.

His home detention sentence was monitored via an ankle bracelet monitor.

Construction company LT McGuiness said the gunman was an employee of a subcontractor that had been working on the project.

Reid’s sister told the Herald she’d not seen him for about a month but had spoken with him regularly.

They only learned that Reid was the gunman when reporters visited their family home.

She said it was “hard” and “shocking” learning her brother was responsible.

Reid’s mum, meanwhile, told the Herald at the time her son had called the morning of the shooting and said he loved her.

Police have since revealed Reid died from self-inflicted injuries during a gunfight with armed officers. Armed police found him dead, barricaded in a lift shaft on the construction site.

Police are still trying to piece together what triggered Reid’s deadly rampage against his workmates Solomona To’oto’o and Tupuga Sipiliano.

On the day of the shooting, Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said the gunman entered the construction site at 7.22am.

“The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

The shooting captured the attention of world media, with the Fifa Women’s World Cup kicking off in Auckland the same day.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins expressed his sorrow to the affected families and praised the “heroic” actions of emergency services.

“I want to thank the brave men and women of the New Zealand police,” he said on the day of the shooting.

“Police who ran into fire from the gunman straight into harm’s way to save the lives of others.

“I also want to acknowledge ambulance first responders who were there quickly.”

A blessing was held at the scene of last week's mass shooting. Photo / Michael Craig

The site reopened after an official blessing last Thursday morning.

Representatives from local iwi Ngāti Whātu Ōrākei held a karakia at 6.45am followed by a minute’s silence to remember the two men who lost their lives.

They were joined by dignitaries including Mayor Wayne Brown and workers from the site caught up in the shooting.















