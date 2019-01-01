Fremantle:

An eclectic port city with spirit and soul

____________________

Just a 30-minute drive or train ride from Perth City, Fremantle (Walyalup) – or “Freo” as it’s affectionately called by locals – is the bohemian heart of Perth. Rich in Indigenous and maritime history, the port city is known for attracting fine artists and talented makers, including some of the country’s best chefs, brewers and distillers.

Republic of Fremantle

You can easily explore its streets on a day trip, but most will discover this spot deserves more time. So, start your journey by checking into the luxurious new Garde Hotel – set to open later this year – or the boutique Warders Hotel. Built in 1851 to house the Fremantle Prison’s warders, it’s a short walk from the gaol. Today, the prison is decommissioned, but welcomes visitors to explore the heritage-listed site, including its labyrinth of tunnels. Also nearby is the Fremantle Markets, which have been trading for over 100 years.

The Tunnels, Fremantle Prison

Fremantle might provide context for Perth’s past, but it’s also firmly rooted in the present. Stroll along the Terrace, where you’ll find boutique clothing stores, espresso bars, restaurants and bookshops, and throughout the suburb, there are dozens of craft breweries and distilleries. Then, pull up a chair at Little Creatures or Gage Roads Brewing and savour delicious local seafood along a cool brew as the sun sinks dreamily into the Indian Ocean.

Little Creatures Brewery, Fremantle

____________________

Rottnest Island :

An idyllic island escape

____________________

Perhaps best known as the home of the happiest animal on Earth – the quokka, a marsupial known for its cute, cartoon-like grin – Rottnest Island (Wadjemup) is an easy-to-access pocket of paradise. The holiday haven of pristine beaches and aquamarine bays is only a 30-minute ferry ride from Fremantle.

Quokka on Rottnest Island

Discovery Resorts – Rottnest Island

While you can discover the car-free island’s 63 stunning beaches on a day trip by bike, bus or scenic flight, plan to spend the night if time permits. We suggest glamping at the island’s centrally located holiday park or splashing out to stay at the luxurious Samphire Rottnest. That way, you’ll have more time to explore the island’s splendours, such as snorkelling or diving at one of the island’s 13 surrounding shipwrecks, hiking along the Wadjemup Bidi trail system, whale watching, or visiting the Wadjemup Museum, where you’ll learn more about Rottnest’s sometimes difficult history, including its significance to the Noongar people.

Little Armstrong Bay, Rottnest Island