Step into the dream that
is Western Australia
An ancient land of wondrous,
otherworldly and dreamlike
adventures.
______________
Western Australia is where superlatives are true dreams brought to life.
It has the country’s longest coastline with 20,000 kilometres of mainland and island coastline – including Australia’s whitest beach, Lucky Bay, a favourite of sunbathing kangaroos. Its capital, Perth (Boorloo), is Australia’s sunniest capital city, with an average of nearly nine hours of rays shining down every day. Western Australia is where you’ll find one of the largest collections of wildflowers in the world, with more than 12,000 species blooming every year – 60 per cent of which can’t be found anywhere else on Earth.
_______________
Lucky Bay, Cape Le Grand National Park
Lucky Bay, Cape Le Grand National Park
Perth city skyline
Perth city skyline
Kings Park and Botanic Gardens
Kings Park and Botanic Gardens
But beyond the bragging rights, Western Australia is an otherworldly Australian holiday destination. Its hyper-saturated landscapes range from bubblegum-pink lakes and technicolour coral reefs, to the lunar-like limestone pinnacles of the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park
Hutt Lagoon, near Port Gregory
Hutt Lagoon, near Port Gregory
Exmouth Adventure Co., Ningaloo Reef
Exmouth Adventure Co., Ningaloo Reef
Leave the everyday behind.
Get away from the well-trodden by reconnecting with someplace truly unspoilt – even a little wild – in Western Australia.
Wildflowers in the Wheatbelt
Wildflowers in the Wheatbelt
If you have more time to spare, you can take a leisurely drive up the Coral Coast to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef (Nyinggulu), where you can swim with gentle whale sharks, manta rays and humpback whales. Or, you can tackle an iconic four-wheel-drive adventure along the Kimberley’s Gibb River Road, where waterfalls rush and ancient Aboriginal art is hidden amongst the red rocks. Regardless of where you choose to go, you’ll meet Western Australia locals and Aboriginal guides eager to share stories of the land.
Diver with Manta Ray, Ningaloo Reef
Diver with Manta Ray, Ningaloo Reef
Cockburn Range, The Kimberley
Cockburn Range, The Kimberley
In Western Australia, it’s always summer somewhere — and there’s always somewhere new to discover. This is one dream you won’t want to wake up from.
____________________________
Perth - courtesy Perth Explorer Tours
Perth - courtesy Perth Explorer Tours
Perth: Australia’s sunniest capital
_________________
Thanks to direct flights from Auckland,
Perth is closer than you think.
____________________
With 19 world-class metropolitan beaches, rich cultural heritage, two national parks, and even its own island in the sun, you could easily devote an entire week (or more) to exploring the greater Perth region.
Pinky Beach and Bathurst Lighthouse, Rottnest Island
Pinky Beach and Bathurst Lighthouse, Rottnest Island
Tonic and Ginger, Fremantle
Tonic and Ginger, Fremantle
Aboriginal Cultural Tour in Kings Park
Aboriginal Cultural Tour in Kings Park
You won’t have to go far, though. The city is home to a thriving metropolis of small bars and creative restaurants, one of the world’s largest inner-city parks, and even a mouth-watering wine region.
If you’re dreaming of a city escape with a side of accessible nature, Perth offers a different holiday experience to its eastern cousins. Here, the weather is just as welcoming as the friendly locals, beckoning you for a mid-winter escape.
_________________
Swan Valley:
Australia’s only wine region within a capital city
____________________
Western Australia’s internationally renowned wine region, Margaret River, is only a three-hour drive south of Perth. But it’s not the only game in the state, with the Swan Valley just a 25-minute drive from Perth’s city centre. Alternatively, a cruise along the Swan River (Derbarl Yerrigan) from Elizabeth Quay in the heart of the city will deliver you straight to the country’s second-oldest wine region, where you can sip hand-crafted regional wines at one of the 40-odd wineries.
But if wine isn’t what fills your cup, it’s not the only thing this historic area has to offer. Head to Mandoon Estate, where Wardandi Bibbulmun woman and “bush tucker queen” Dale Tilbrook will take you through a tasting of Australia’s native foods. Then, mosey down the road to Old Young’s Distillery to taste its Six Seasons Gin, developed in collaboration with Tilbrook.
Finally, cap off your day with dinner at one of the winery restaurants. Favourites including Woodcutters at Nikola Estate (where meals are paired with wines made with grapevines dating back to 1836) and Sandalford Wines (where seasonal produce is celebrated alongside wood-fired pizzas and hand-rolled pastas). Finally, don’t forget your gold coins for snacks along the way at one of the Swan Valley’s many produce stalls.
____________________
Fremantle:
An eclectic port city with spirit and soul
____________________
Just a 30-minute drive or train ride from Perth City, Fremantle (Walyalup) – or “Freo” as it’s affectionately called by locals – is the bohemian heart of Perth. Rich in Indigenous and maritime history, the port city is known for attracting fine artists and talented makers, including some of the country’s best chefs, brewers and distillers.
You can easily explore its streets on a day trip, but most will discover this spot deserves more time. So, start your journey by checking into the luxurious new Garde Hotel – set to open later this year – or the boutique Warders Hotel. Built in 1851 to house the Fremantle Prison’s warders, it’s a short walk from the gaol. Today, the prison is decommissioned, but welcomes visitors to explore the heritage-listed site, including its labyrinth of tunnels. Also nearby is the Fremantle Markets, which have been trading for over 100 years.
Fremantle might provide context for Perth’s past, but it’s also firmly rooted in the present. Stroll along the Terrace, where you’ll find boutique clothing stores, espresso bars, restaurants and bookshops, and throughout the suburb, there are dozens of craft breweries and distilleries. Then, pull up a chair at Little Creatures or Gage Roads Brewing and savour delicious local seafood along a cool brew as the sun sinks dreamily into the Indian Ocean.
____________________
Rottnest Island :
An idyllic island escape
____________________
Perhaps best known as the home of the happiest animal on Earth – the quokka, a marsupial known for its cute, cartoon-like grin – Rottnest Island (Wadjemup) is an easy-to-access pocket of paradise. The holiday haven of pristine beaches and aquamarine bays is only a 30-minute ferry ride from Fremantle.
While you can discover the car-free island’s 63 stunning beaches on a day trip by bike, bus or scenic flight, plan to spend the night if time permits. We suggest glamping at the island’s centrally located holiday park or splashing out to stay at the luxurious Samphire Rottnest. That way, you’ll have more time to explore the island’s splendours, such as snorkelling or diving at one of the island’s 13 surrounding shipwrecks, hiking along the Wadjemup Bidi trail system, whale watching, or visiting the Wadjemup Museum, where you’ll learn more about Rottnest’s sometimes difficult history, including its significance to the Noongar people.
______________
Margaret River Region:
Australia’s most premium wine region
____________________________________
Nestled among pristine beaches, ancient caves and tall timber forests, the Margaret River Region is where adventure and indulgence meet.
________________
You’re only three hours south of Perth, but you’ve already arrived. This is the Margaret River wine region, considered to be one of the world’s most geographically isolated wine areas. If that’s true, then isolation must breed innovation and excellence, because the Margaret River Region’s roughly 150 vineyards consistently clean up at global wine awards. Producing a quarter of Australia’s fine wines, the Margaret River is best known for its chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and semillon. Its 100 cellar doors are joined by award-winning craft breweries and distilleries, scattered amongst the rolling hills.
Wine and beer aren’t the only thing on tap, though. Rationalise all the excess indulgence by mountain biking along forest trails that hug the stunning coastline or look for wildflowers as you hike just a portion of the 125-kilometre Cape to Cape Track — a multi-day tramp that’s one of Australia’s best coastal trails.
Surf one of the 75 surf breaks, from gentle beginner-friendly waves, to world-class surf barrels where pros like Jake Patterson honed their skills (don’t miss Western Australia’s first surf museum in Yallingup, which is packed with memorabilia). Watch migrating humpback and southern right whales. Or take an Aboriginal-led tour, like Koomal Dreaming’s tour of the Ancient Lands Experience at Ngilgi Cave, where you’ll hear Wadandi Custodian Josh ‘Koomal’ Whiteland weave Dreaming legends and play his didgeridoo.
Add in fine restaurants, art galleries and an abundance of fresh produce from beef and venison to chocolate and cheese, and it’s easy to see why the Margaret River Region is a dream destination for foodies and adventurers alike.
______________
Ningaloo Reef:
An exhilarating world of
marine adventures
_____________________________
Snorkelling, Ningaloo Reef
Snorkelling, Ningaloo Reef
Only footsteps from the beach lies an underwater environment like no other.
At 300 kilometres in length, this is the world’s largest fringing coral reef.
________________
Situated in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef (Nyinggulu) is unmissable. This is where the outback meets the sea. You can walk straight off the beach from Exmouth or Coral Bay into the water and instantly be drifting over an underwater world inhabited by 200 species of coral and 500 species of colourful fish.
However, Ningaloo is perhaps best known for being home to gentle whale sharks, the biggest fish in the world.
Ecologically respectful boat tours run by passionate locals will take you to float alongside these plankton-eating giants of the ocean – a rare wildlife encounter that will feel like a dream. You can also swim with graceful humpback whales as they migrate along the coast each year, or flip underwater with Coral Bay’s acrobatic manta rays, who can be found in the waters year-round.
Another must-do? Try “drift snorkelling” at Turquoise Bay, where you can relax and float along the warm current, with a passing parade of sea life below.
It's not just about what’s in the water, though. The wide-open spaces of nearby Cape Range National Park offer a surreal landscape of rugged red cliffs and canyons fringed by the azure blue Indian Ocean.
As you explore by four-wheel drive, boat or foot, keep an eye out for some of Australia’s most iconic species, including emus, dingoes and wallabies.
The Kimberley: One of the Earth’s last true wilderness areas
___________________
The Bungle Bungle Range, Purnululu National Park
The Bungle Bungle Range, Purnululu National Park
The Kimberley, however, occupies a liminal space somewhere between waking and dream.
____________________
Stretching across Western Australia’s northernmost periphery, it’s an untouched environment like no other, where boab trees and red rocks punctuate the vast tropical savannah, and waterfalls cascade into lush waterholes fringed by towering Livistona palms.
First though, you’ll need to decide where to start. The Kimberley is almost half a million square kilometres in size, with its coastal and outback towns offering vastly different experiences, from Broome (Rubibi) on the west coast to Kununurra (Goonoonoorrang) in the rugged east.
You could fly to Broome, where you can witness the Staircase to the Moon (a natural phenomenon where the full moon rising across exposed tidal flats creates the impression of a staircase leading to the sky); journey to a pearl farm; or watch the sunset over the Indian Ocean from the saddle of a camel.
You could choose to drive across the East Kimberley’s length on the legendary
660-kilometre Gibb River Road, considered one of the country’s greatest four-wheel drive adventures. Or, you could relax in sheer luxury as you cruise up the coastline in an expedition vessel, from which you’ll explore remote bays, horizontal waterfalls, tropical islands and coral atolls.
Throughout the region, you’ll find ancient rock art dating back thousands of years. There are also countless opportunities to learn from the Traditional Custodians of the Land, including Aboriginal-led tours to go crabbing, spear fishing or foraging.
A true choose-your-own adventure destination, the Kimberley offers accommodation options for everyone and every budget, from authentic outback stations to some of the country’s most luxurious and remote lodges.
____________________
Whatever page you choose to turn, you’ll return home profoundly changed and dreaming of when you can return.
__________________
El Questro Homestead
El Questro Homestead
Make Dreams a Reality:
How to get there
____________________
With a new airport train line connecting visitors to the city in under 20 minutes, Perth is your gateway to Western Australia. It’s safe and easy to get around, and now, thanks to non-stop flights from Auckland to Perth on Air New Zealand or Batik Air, it’s easier than ever before to travel to its bright blue skies.