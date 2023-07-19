Armed police have swarmed Auckland city, gunshots heard, at least six injured, three confirmed dead, public being told to avoid the area and stay indoors. Video / @Idusermm / Whiti Beazley / Kent Harrison / Supplied

International media outlets from across the globe have reacted after two people and a gunman were killed in a shooting in Auckland’s CBD on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said “it’s with deep sorrow I can confirm two people have been killed” after a shooting in Auckland’s CBD this morning.

Six people are injured, including police, Hipkins confirmed, added that “there is no national security risk”.

As horror unfolded on the streets of Auckland, news quickly spread around the globe.

With the Fifa Women’s World Cup kicking off in Auckland today, the deadly shooting became instant global headlines.

Here is how the world’s media reacted.

Armed police swarmed Auckland’s CBD after reports of a gunman at a building under construction near Britomart. Photos / Andrew Bowen / Tony Johnson

‘Mass shooting’ ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup opening match - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail reported that multiple people were dead after a “gunman stormed a high-rise building” in the CBD “ahead of the Women’s World Cup opening match”.

“Tradesmen in high-vis were seen crouching halfway up the skyscraper currently under construction as emergency services swarmed the area below.”

The Daily Mail said the deadly shooting “comes just hours before the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with New Zealand and Norway scheduled to play” at 7pm.

It then alerted the story, calling it a “mass shooting”.

Armed police and construction workers in Downtown Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Tradies duck for cover as gunman opens fire - news.com.au

Australia’s news.com.au described that construction workers had to “duck for cover” as a gunman opened fire on a building site in Auckland this morning.

They focused in on the detail where “around 100 tradies were told by police to go to the top of the Deloitte building to take cover”.

“Workers could be seen ducking for cover on the roof of the building as an officer stood by in a dramatic photo.”

Deadly shooting rattles Auckland just before Women’s World Cup - BBC

The UK’s BBC reported that the deadly shooting has “rattled” Auckland on the eve of the Women’s World Cup.

They wrote that “A shooting has left two people dead at a construction site in the central business district of Auckland.

“The shooting happened hours before the city is due to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup opening match.

“All Fifa personnel and football teams are safe and have been accounted for, the mayor said.”

Shooting map update.

Major police incident on eve of Women’s World Cup - The Athletic

Prestigious sports media outlet The Athletic reported the shooting may impact the opening of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

In a story online, The Athletic said the incident unfolded near the Fifa fan zone around downtown Auckland.

“A major incident has been declared in Auckland on the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand following multiple shots being fired.

“The incident happened at around 7am local time, with the focus on a building located close to the FIFA fan zone around the Queen Street and Quay Street area. At around 8am, a series of gunshots were heard.”

‘Mass shooting’ in Auckland - Daily Express

The UK’s Daily Express initially reported there was a “mass shooting” in Auckland’s CBD after a gunman opened fire on a construction site.

It has since changed their headline to say there was a “serious incident” with “police swarming” the CBD.

“Civilians already at work were ordered to barricade themselves inside shops and buildings and await further advice from the police,” it wrote.

It then focused on the impact it may have on the Women’s World Cup.

“A number of national football teams participating in the Women’s World Cup, which New Zealand is hosting, are staying in hotels near Auckland’s CBD.”

Gunman on loose near Women’s World Cup hotel - Metro UK

The UK’s Metro reported that the incident took place near the hotels hosting teams taking part in the Women’s World Cup which England is taking part in.

They reported the US women’s team who are staying close to where the deadly incident unfolded are all accounted for and safe.

Police and construction workers in Downtown Auckland as police deal with an active shooter situation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Three dead, six injured, ‘hard hat covered in blood’ - The Australian

The Australian detailed an eyewitness account from a man who was in the building when he heard multiple gunshots.

“We barricaded the door to the office we were sitting in and started hiding under the desk. It was daunting because the door was quite slim and someone could have pulled it off. Being young you don’t think of mortality too much but sitting there drove it in.”

They reported that there was around 100 workers on-site at the time and that colleagues saw the gunman in the stairwell.

“Everyone scattered,” he said. “I saw a hard hat with blood spattered all over it. Then we ran behind one of these doors and found eight other people there, we could see the guy walking around with his gun. After that we ran back into the office and barricaded the door.”

Armed police in Downtown Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Alleged gunman and two other people killed in shooting incident - ABC

Australia’s ABC started a live blog, issuing regular updates to its readers.

They posted images of the unfolding incident, to give overseas readers a view of what Auckland’s CBD currently looks like, including armed police and dozens of police cars along Queen St.

ABC then highlighted the impact the incident may have on the eve of the Women’s World Cup.

“The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

“The FIFA Fan Festival is nearby, with former NZ international Maia Jackson earlier telling the NZ Herald she was nearby.”