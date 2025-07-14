Advertisement
Updated

Malachi Subecz’s mother breaks down in court as she recalls final call with murdered son

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Malachi Subecz, 5, was murdered by his caregiver in 2021. A coronial inquiry is now under way. Photo / NZ Police

Warning: This story deals with child abuse and contains distressing content

The mother of Malachi Subecz, murdered by a caregiver, has broken down in tears in court while recalling her final conversation with her son.

Jasmine Cotter appeared before a Coroner’s Court in Auckland today on the first

