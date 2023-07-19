Focus Live: Emergency services respond to serious incident in Auckland CBD

Armed police have swarmed on Auckland’s CBD after reports of a gunman in the area near Britomart and fears there are multiple people injured.

There are unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun in the area. Gun shots were heard at the scene at 8.08am.

A distressed construction worker told the Herald he encountered the gunman on the stairs of a property under development.





Multiple officers are currently in Quay St near Britomart and the public is being told to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Several workers at a building site can be seen crouching behind piles of building materials near where police are gathering.

At least one construction worker has been injured and was escorted from the scene by police. This person is receiving first aid from several officers.

A man with blood on his face could be seen being rushed into an ambulance.

St John ambulance says so far two people are confirmed hurt - one person has serious injuries and one has moderate injuries.

It is understood the drama is centred at 1 Queen St, a Precinct Properties building which L.T. McGuinness is working on. Matt McGuinness confirmed to the Herald it was his site the suspected gunman was on.

“I’m from South Africa … we left there not to have this,” one construction worker said.

Members of the public are being told to seek shelter at the HSBC Tower.

Several roads are closed in the CBD including sections of Lower Hobson St, Quay St, Queen St, and Lower Albert St.







