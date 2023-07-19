Armed police have swarmed Auckland city, gunshots heard, at least six injured, public being told to avoid the area and stay indoors. Video / @Idusermm / Whiti Beazley / Kent Harrison / Supplied

The building where a gunman allegedly shot at multiple people this morning is one of New Zealand’s largest property projects and in the country’s busiest office worker district.

Police at 9.45am said three people died, including a male offender.

The Auckland CBD construction site is the 21-level One Queen St, where a $275 million refurbishment and upgrade was nearing completion and expected to be ready for tenants next year.

Tenants are not due to move in until around next year’s second quarter and the site is very much “live” in construction terms.

It is at the heart of Auckland’s busiest domestic transport hub, and the horrific incident has caused chaos for thousands of commuters and disarray for ferry and other transport providers.

Matt McGuinness of L.T. McGuinness confirmed this morning the emergency was at One Queen St but he could not discuss the situation in more detail just before 8am.

The building on the corner of Quay St and Queen St is owned by NZX-listed Precinct Properties and under the control of family-owned major builders L.T. McGuinness as head contractor.

For the past two years, the site has been home to what’s believed to be New Zealand’s largest building refurbishment.

As such it is the workplace every day for many people.

Precinct Properties said: “Earlier this morning an armed offender incident took place at 1 Queen Street, a development site owned by Precinct Properties Group.

“NZ Police have evacuated the site and remain on site,” the company said shortly after 10am

“Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims of this morning’s tragic incident and we appreciate the efforts of the emergency services.”

A Geeves Scaffolding van was one of the vehicles inside the cordon.

“All of our guys are safe,” a staff member from Geeves said, but he could not comment further.

One office worker high up in the HSBC tower on Quay St said he arrived at work at 7.25am.

“There hasn’t been any official communication that I’ve heard of not to leave the building.”

One Queen Street, building opposite the Ferry Building. Photo / Precinct Properties

He said he was not afraid but was amazed at the police presence below his building.

“I jumped off the bus at 7.25am and I could see many construction workers on Quay St in a group. I didn’t think much of it. I walked through Commercial Bay and could hear sirens in a building which was intermittent but didn’t think much of that either.

“I got up to our office at 7.30am and was making breakfast when someone said there was an incident downstairs.

“I trust the police are doing their best. We’re watching the news and we hear to stay away from windows. We’re telling our team if you’re at home, don’t come to work.”

It’s believed a group of construction workers were escorted off the site this morning and one worker said he encountered a gunman on level 14.

The man ran up the stairs wielding a gun, a construction worker told the Herald.

Construction workers gather together at the evacuation point whilst police handle the ongoing incident. Photo / Supplied

At least four or five gunshots were heard this morning. An injured police officer was taken away in an ambulance.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said the shooting was extremely distressing for downtown workers and residents.

“From our perspective, it has been good to see the rapid and significant police response, which I hope had given some comfort to the people.”

She said a strong police presence with multiple police cars, the Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle helicopter was reassuring.

“There are thousands of people working in the buildings there. We’ve got the ferries, buildings, trains all coming in.”

The emergency unfolded in New Zealand’s most densely populated commercial office worker neighbourhood.

Armed police and construction workers in downtown Auckland as police dealt with the active shooter situation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

About 10,000 people are at any one time next door to One Queen St or in buildings neighbouring those.

Those are the new PwC tower at 15 Customs St West, Aon Centre at 29 Customs St West, Jarden House at 21 Queen St, and HSBC Tower at 188 Quay St.

One Queen Street overlooks the Ferry Building just a few metres to the northeast, where commuters from Waiheke, Devonport, Half Moon Bay and Hobsonville Pt usually arrive.

The existing building has been stripped out internally and refitted, with every floor upgraded with new services, new lifts installed and a knock-out level 21 rooftop bar to be opened in 2024 with big waterfront and city views.

It is just across the plaza from Britomart train station.

The site is home to the new Commercial Bay shopping centre, which broadly occupies the area formerly home to the Downtown Shopping Centre.

Deloitte, lawyers Bell Gully and a five-star Intercontinental hotel are expected to occupy the building once it is redeveloped.

Just on Monday, Precinct Properties announced people had returned to many downtown towers after Covid lockdowns.

Also on Monday, Precinct chief executive Scott Pritchard said lawyers took a 15-year lease for three levels of One Queen Street.