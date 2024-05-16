Infinz Awards celebrate big winners in the finance industry

16 May, 2024 11:00 AM 2 mins to read

Hinerangi Raumati won the Te Tohu Kahukura Māori Leadership in Finance Award. Photo / Supplied

Turners Automotive chief executive Todd Hunter, Westpac’s Kate Archer and Māori business leader Hinerangi Raumati were honoured for their leadership at the Institute of Finance Professionals (Infinz) Awards in Auckland tonight.

The awards, attended by 750 guests, aim to raise standards and reward innovation in the industry. Hunter won the overall leadership award, Archer won emerging leader and Raumati picked up the Te Tohu Kahukura Māori Leadership in Finance Award.

Two new Fellows were inducted – NZ Debt Management head Kim Martin and former Infinz chairman Mark Edwards. Company director James Miller was presented with the Distinguished Fellowship Award

A total of 15 awards were presented, with winners chosen by a panel of 44 experts, including fund managers and equity analysts.

The awards programme, which was refreshed in 2023, also placed emphasis on the impact of financial activities on the climate and stakeholders.

The winners included the NZ Local Government Funding Agency, which received the Excellence in Treasury award for its establishment of a sustainable financing bond. Westpac NZ won the Corporate ESG Award, with its work including programmes supporting Māori scholars with their tertiary studies and promoting procurement with diverse suppliers.

Infratil was awarded the best investor relations and the NZ equity market transaction of the year awards for its $750 million placement and $185m upsized retail offer.

Other winners included Milford Asset Management, Crown Infrastructure Partners, and UDC Finance.

The Business Herald will have full coverage of the winners in next Friday’s print edition.

